Get your weekend off to a good start with a bunch of paid iPhone apps that have temporarily gone free on the App Store. Once again, we’ve got a ton of great games on this list, including the addictive Cytus II — which everyone should add to their collection — along with a few solid productivity apps.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any app developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Some apps may have additional features that require in-app purchases. Subscribe to our RSS feed or use that feed to create an email alert so you’ll be notified as soon as these posts are published and avoid missing any sales.

Cytus II

Normally $1.99.

“Cytus II” is a music rhythm game created by Rayark Games. It’s our fourth rhythm game title, following the footsteps of three global successes, “Cytus”, “DEEMO” and “VOEZ”. This sequel to “Cytus” brings back the original staff and is a product of hardwork and devotion. In the future, humans have redefined internet development and connections. We can now easily sync the real world with the internet world, changing life as we have known for thousands of years. In the mega virtual internet space cyTus, there exists a mysterious DJ legend Æsir. His music has an irresistible charm; people fall madly in love with his music. Rumor has it that every note and beat of his music hits the audiences in the depths of their souls. One day, Æsir, who had never shown his face before, suddenly announced that he will be holding the first mega virtual concert —— Æsir-FEST and will invite a top idol singer and a popular DJ as opening performances. The instant the ticket sales began, an unprecedented rush occurred. Everyone wanted to see Æsir’s real face. On the day of the FEST, millions of people were connected to the event. At one hour before the event started, the previous world record for most simultaneous connection was smashed. The whole city was on its feet, waiting for Æsir to descent from the skies… Game Features: – The unique “Active Judgement Line” rhythm game playstyle Tap the notes as the judgement line hits them to achieve a high score. Through five different kinds of notes and the judgement line that actively adjusts its speed according to the beat, the gameplay experience is further combined with the music. Players can easily immerse themselves in the songs. – A total of 150+ high-quality songs (50+ in base game, 70+ as IAP) The game includes songs by composers from all across the world, Japan, Korea, the US, Europe, Taiwan and more. Through the characters, players get to play songs from different genres including but not limited to: electronic, rock and classical. We are confident that this game will live up to the hype and expectations. – Over 300 different charts Over 300 different charts designed, from easy to hard. The rich game content can satisfy players of different levels. Experience exciting challenges and enjoyment through the sensation of your fingertips. – Explore the virtual internet world with the game’s characters The one-of-a-kind story system “iM” will lead the players and the in-game characters to slowly piece together the story and world behind “Cytus II”. Reveal the truth of the story with a rich, cinematic visual experience.

Download Cytus II

Drop Flop!

Normally $0.99.

Test your finger reflex skills in this screen tapping, ball dropping good time! Game play is easy to learn, hard to put down ● Tap the screen to drop a ball ● Time your taps to catch each ball ● Play at your own pace Fast and smooth, perfect for all sorts of occasions, you can drop a flop at school, on the toilet, in your bed, at work, there’s no limit to where you can Drop Flop!

Download Drop Flop!

Fliptastic Pro

Normally $1.99.

Turn your amazing photos into engaging flips with photo filters, transitions, and music, all in ONE app– Fliptastic! Features • SELECT: Choose up to 100 photos from Instagram, photo albums or take a new picture using the camera • PHOTO EDITOR: Crop, Add Caption or apply unique Filters to your photos! • MUSIC: Add background music to your videos with Fliptastic soundtrack (over a dozen songs included), or use songs from your music library • SPECIAL EFFECTS: Add Snow, Heart and Starry effects, only on Fliptastic! • TRANSITIONS: Apply cool animated transitions including Crossfade, Slide, Light Saber and more • SHARE: Upload to Instagram, Facebook, YouTube or save to your Camera Roll and share using other apps! • INSTAGRAM: Simply tap on the Instagram logo to automagically optimize for Instagram video!

Download Fliptastic Pro

Meeting Notepad

Normally $0.99.

Take meeting minutes on your iPad, automatically pre-filled using your calendar appointments, and email or print them in one click with this time-saving meeting notes app. Say goodbye to wasting time at your desk typing up meeting notes! No more lugging a heavy laptop to every meeting! Now you can use your iPad to take meeting notes on the spot, no preparation required. At the end of the meeting, with the click of a button everyone will have professionally formatted meeting minutes delivered to their email inbox instantly. KEY FEATURES: – Type Meeting Notes On Your iPad Your iPad is now the perfect tool for meetings – take notes, including the meeting title, date, location and agenda. Save time by pre-filling it from your calendar appointment or by copying a previous meeting. Add action items to your meeting notes, each with a description, owner and due date. At the end of the meeting, email or print professionally formatted meeting minutes to all the attendees, automatically generated for you. – Add Meetings From Your Calendar, Automatically Pre-Filled For You Select any meeting from your calendar for a new meeting and it will be auto-filled with all relevant details, including the meeting title, date, room, list of attendees and agenda. – Got a Regular Meeting? Auto-Fill New Meetings By Copying a Previous Meeting Create a new meeting by copying any previous meeting’s notes. The new meeting will be auto-filled from the previous meeting, updated with today’s date and time. – Add Attendees From Your Address Book With Auto-Complete No need to type each person’s full name – with Address Book auto-complete, just type in a few letters and you will be prompted with a list of suggested names to add to your meetings in one click. – Type Action Items With Due Dates Add action items to your meeting notes, each with a description, owner and due date. See overdue action items highlighted in read, and tick them off to mark items as completed. Set a reminder so you don’t miss a due date. – Email Professionally Formatted Minutes to Meeting Attendees At the end of your meeting, click the Share icon to automatically generate professionally formatted meeting minutes and email them to all the meeting attendees. Need to re-send last week’s meeting notes? It’s easy – just open that meeting and click “Email” to re-send it. – Print Professionally Formatted Minutes Instantly Sometimes you need a hard copy print-out of your meeting notes – now you can have the best of both worlds. Type your notes on your iPad, then click “Print” to generate professionally formatted meeting minutes printed on any AirPrint-enabled printer. – Voice Dictation Tap the microphone button on your iPad keyboard to enable voice dictation, then talk and let your iPad do the typing for you. – Export Meeting Notes To Dropbox, Evernote, iBooks, AirDrop And More Export your meeting notes to your favourite document storage apps, including Dropbox, Evernote, iBooks, Kindle, Google Drive and SkyDrive. Send your meeting notes as a PDF to nearby iPhones and iPads using AirDrop.

Download Meeting Notepad

Mos Speedrun 2

Normally $0.99.

Mos is back, in her biggest and most exciting adventure ever! Wall-jump to victory through 30 mysterious, action packed levels! This time Mos has learned some awesome new abilities: Swing on ropes, swim through jelly, push blocks, wall jump, and fight through spider webs to reach the end of a level. You aren’t alone in this new adventure, you can race your friends’ best speedrun times, they appear as ghosts that run along right beside you, fighting every inch of the way for the fastest time. You decide how you want to play: Like speed? You can try to beat the speedrun time on every level. Prefer collecting? Try to collect all the coins hidden around the levels. If you are an expert, you can search for the Gold Skulls hidden on each level, the only way to get to them is through dangerous secret areas. The costume system is back and better than ever. Want to wear a dinosaur costume, fedora, and clown nose? This can be arranged! There’s much more waiting to be found, Mos Speedrun 2 is packed with secrets!

Download Mos Speedrun 2

Night of the Full Moon

Normally $0.99.

“Night of the Full Moon” is a stand-alone card game. There is no mandatory beginners guide, no internet connection, no brush map, no ten strokes. The plot will be played in the card battle. Each NPC and BOSS are given a mission and a temperament. Different choices will bring different endings. [Drama] In order to find the missing grandmother, Little Red Riding Hood went alone to the Black Forest, where it was always dark and night. She is about to face the guardian of the forest elves, the ferocious werewolf, the sedentary witch, the strange villagers and the truth that slowly surfaced… On the full moon night, the mysterious veil of the Black Forest will be unveiled one by one… [Features] * Mild strategy turn-based card battle * Six occupations, more than 500 cards free to match * Ninety-three mysterious opponents await your challenge * Randomly trigger unknown events during the adventure * Multiple plot options that affect your reputation and courage [Developer’s message] Willing to adulthood we still remember the beginning of the heart, like Little Red Riding Hood as brave and warm No matter how dark the way forward, never give up my heart so that you can finally pursue the light. On the full moon night, reunite with your grandmother. For the candlelight of the years, for a good ending

Download Night of the Full Moon

Talene Kids School

Normally $4.99.

TALENE the best app for kids is a playground for your little ones to learn joyfully. Learning is not a matter of simply storing of facts and skills. Children construct knowledge actively, integrating new concepts and ideas into their existing understandings. We make children happy and confident. We support learning across physical, social, emotional and intellectual areas of development as well as learning in different content such as language and numeracy. Talene is a safe space with all kinds of different activities and educational games. My ABC Piano This activity is all about the ABC s. It allows your child to see, hear, and experience the letters. It will give them a great learning experience as they will learn to recognize the letters and the sounds as well as some words connected to that letter. And also we allow them to experience letter tracing as children learn by utilizing their senses. Match Up Match Up is an ideal activity to help children improve their language skills. We help them to become fully articulate so that they will be able to express themselves in writing and will be able to read with ease. Words Puzzle Language is an iatrical involvement in the process of thinking the child will need to be spoken to and listen to often. Words Puzzle is a words game to extend the children’s vocabulary. Through this, we give a broad exposure to the language, with correct articulation and enunciation. My Blackboard Children are naturally interested in math as it exists in the world around them. Children love to ask questions and play games that involve many aspects of math. My blackboard is all about introducing numerals to children. We allow them to experience number tracing as children learn by utilizing their senses. MatchUp Shapes Match up shapes is an ideal activity for children to learn the names of shapes. It develops their eye-hand coordination and fine motor skills. It is beneficial as it helps to improve their future reading and writing skills and later language development. Shape Me Shape me is a fun-filled activity to help children learn about shapes. Children will have fun with completing puzzles while they learn to recognize and name each shape. There is a fun surprise after they complete all the stages. Bouncy Fun Through play, children can practice life skills. Bouncy Fun is an ideal game to help children learn more about colors. Through this, they will practice skills, gain knowledge and learn to attend and achieve a task. GoBang Children learn in many ways. Go Bang is a fun filled balloon game for kids to help them learn about the colors. Through this, they will be able to identify the colors and will learn to attend tasks, overcome obstacles, block out distractions, and achieve an intended outcome. My Drawing Book Art is an excellent medium for the development of creativity in young children. A child’s art and creation reflect his experiences. My Drawing Book allows children to discover, explore, experiment and even to invent new ways of doing things. We help develop the children’s ability to perceive experiences and concepts in a unique manner. Talene Story Book Story time can be the favorite time of the day. Children enjoy listening to stories. Apart from being enjoyable story time is giving the children an important message. Alphabet Zoo Alphabet Zoo is a fun way to learn the names of animals and the alphabet. Tapping on a letter will say the letter aloud, and will show you an animal which begins with that letter. Inside the zoo, there are two more activities which enable the kid to learn all the essential language skills. Fun with Numbers Fun with Numbers is all about learning 123s in a fun way. It contains cute graphics that any child would love. Tapping on a number on the clock face will show you the numeral and will say that number aloud. You can flip the card to see the value of that particular number as well. Inside the game, there are two more activities.

Download Talene Kids School