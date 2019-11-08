Smudges and spots can really be a hassle to deal with on just about any surface. But when they are on your glasses, it’s way more than just a nuisance. Keeping your eyeglasses clear of any obstruction is a constant battle that every glasses wearer has to wage. But rather than just breathe onto your lenses and wipe it down with your shirt, you should probably have a better solution. Sometimes, it can even include some actual solution too. For the best ways to make sure you can see everything in front of you, you need eyeglass lens cleaner. Whether you prefer wipes, a cloth or a spray kit, all of them are genuinely good ways to give you better vision. We’ve highlighted some of our favorite options so that you don’t have to look through smudges any longer.

Best Large Lens Wipe Pack

Dealing with a stye on your eye is a gigantic annoyance that can hinder your sight and be painful. So you want to make sure that your eyeglasses are clean of bacteria as much as possible, which is why you should consider the Optix 55 Eyeglass Cleaner Lens Wipes. With this large pack, you’ll get 400 pre-moistening cleaning cloths, so you don’t have to worry about running out of them any time soon. Each wipe is pre-moistened with a specially designed formula that doesn’t include ammonia, so they are safe to use on any lens or screen. You can even use these to clean your computer, laptop, phone, tablet or TV screens without an issue. They are created to remove bacteria, dirt, grime or residue with just a quick swipe. You won’t have to constantly rub your lenses to get everything off. All of these wipes are individually wrapped, meaning they are portable and can be thrown in a purse, backpack or pocket without a problem. If you’re staring at your computer screen and can see the dust on it, this is the perfect kind of wipe to use.

Best Eyeglass Lens Cleaner Spray Kit

If you’re ever been in a pinch to clean your glasses, you may have thought to spit on them to create moisture to wipe away the gunk that’s accumulated. In some cases, you may have even done it. But with the Koala Kleaner Alcohol Free Eyeglass Lens Cleaner Spray Care Kit, that idea won’t be a thought at all. With this pack, you’ll receive two eight-ounce bottles of spray and two cleaning cloths. Each bottle will provide you with up to 1,500 sprays which should last you about a year, but with the two bottles, you’ll get two years worth. The spray is alcohol-free and ammonia-free and guarantees, after you’re done using it, that your lens will be 100% free of streaks. We loved the Koala Kloth, which measures 6″ x 7″, and is made up of microfiber and super dense but soft. It’s effective for lenses and screens and can handle cleaning surfaces with anti-reflective AR coatings. One gram of each cloth has 25,700cm of filament surface, compared to most cloths which only have 8,500cm. These will remove the dust and lint but won’t keep it on there for very long. You can even clean the touch screen in your car’s center console with this. This spray kit can be carried with you wherever you go and can clean just about any screen you need.

Best Lens Wipe for Delicate Surfaces

There’s no doubt keeping your screens or lenses scratch-free is a chore but something we all strive for. If you want to be extra delicate, then you should rely on the Care Touch Lens Cleaning Wipes. This pack comes with 210 individually wrapped wipes that are for your tech and are high-tech. The formula is 100% ammonia-free, meaning you can use it on all your surfaces. We loved how each wipe is individually wrapped, so they stay moist and fresh longer. Plus, it makes them easier to tote around with you. When you use these wipes, you don’t have to worry about them producing streaks or scratching your surfaces, whether it’s your eyeglasses, TV, computer, tablet or phone screen. Keep these at home and in the office for any time you need to wipe. These wipes will eliminate dirt, grime, lint or dust and allow yourself to see clearly and your screens to be free of spots.