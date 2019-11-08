As adults, we know how painful it can be to have some sort of rash from chafing or from feeling itchy. But for a baby, they can’t understand why they’re in pain, only that they are in pain. So you need to protect them from getting a raise and calm their delicate skin. That’s why baby powder is such a versatile tool for any parent’s arsenal. Anybody can use baby powder, especially when it comes to athletes or just people who are working out. The soothing effects of baby powder can keep you and your baby dry and smelling great. But which exactly are the options that are best to use for both babies and adults? That’s where we come in. Here, we’ve highlighted out best baby powder for smell, feel and drying effects. Let’s take a look.

Best Medicated Powder

Known since 1908 for its quality, Gold Bond Medicated Powder is a terrific option for its soothing, healing powers. This powder can do so many different things that it will be a wonder why it comes in a pack of three, 10-ounce containers. It can relieve skin irritation and what we love about the formula is the triple relief action. It will provide cooling for your itching skin, deodorize your skin and absorb any moisture, so you’re left feeling clean and fresh all day long. This formula has been trusted for generations and continues to deliver much needed support. This is great for skin care for both babies and adults, as it goes on smooth and will leave your skin feeling soft. No matter where your baby needs it, this powder will cool their itchy or irritated skin. But the impressive thing about Gold Bond is that you can use it on minor scrapes, cuts, sunburn, mosquito bites, dry skin or foot odor. With this three container pack, you won’t need to re-up for a while or at least until your baby is a few years old.

Best Dusting Powder

You’ll also have the chance to outfit your cabinets for months with powder when you pick up the three pack of Burt’s Bees Baby 100% Natural Dusting Powder. Each bottle holds 7.5 ounces and what they all hold is a lightly scented powder capable of handling your baby’s skin troubles. You can pamper your baby from head to toe with this powder and it will keep their skin dry, comfortable and fresh. The scent is mild, but sweet enough to leave your baby smelling fresh in between diaper changes and baths. While it is keeping your baby fresh, it is soothing their skin and helping battle against any possible rash or moisture build-up on them. It is 100% natural and talc-free, so it’s safe for them and for anybody else using it. It is hypo-allergenic and has cornstarch in it for the absorption factors. It is formulated without parabens, phthalates, petrolatum or SLS, protecting your loved ones. We loved how quickly it works if you apply it after bath time, as it’ll absorb any dampness and have your baby smiling and happy. This dusting powder has been tested by pediatricians and is clinically proven to be safe, effective and non-irritating while nurturing your child’s skin.

Best Baby Powder Scent

Now, we know this isn’t quite baby powder but for those people who enjoy the smell of it, we have a product for you. The Good Essential Baby Powder Scented Oil is a premium grade fragrance oil that will give you that calming smell you love. Whether you use essential oils for aromatherapy, soaps, candles, slimes or lotions, this will provide you with what you need for a perfuming essence. It is bottled in a one ounce amber bottle that is durable and will keep it from spilling. It has a European style dropper that makes dispensing it simple. You will only have to add a few drops of the scented oil to an aromatherapy diffuser in order to fill your entire room with the lovely, baby powder smell. Bottled in the USA, it can help serve as potpourri or in reed diffusers. This can also be put in your hair for any treatments and can make your steam room or sauna smell fantastic. It should not be consumed under any means and it has a 100% satisfaction guarantee, or you’ll get your money back.