iOS 13.2.2 update now available on iPhone with fix for multitasking bug

Apple rolled out an update for iOS 13.2 on Thursday that should address the terrible multitasking issue that has been plaguing iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch users for the past several days. Apps running in the background were resetting almost immediately, which was causing some users to lose progress and data.

This update comes just two days after the first iOS 13.3 beta was seeded to developers. The background refresh bug is the highlight of this update, but there are other bug fixes included as well, so if you’re ready for a better overall iOS experience, this is one you’ll want to download and install right away.

If you’re wondering whether or not your device is compatible with iOS 13.2.2 or the iPadOS 13.2.2 release that also rolled out on Monday, we wrote up a full list below that contains every compatible device:

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE

12.9-inch iPad Pro 3rd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 2nd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st generation

10.5-inch iPad Pro

9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPad Air 3rd generation

iPad Air 2

iPad 6th generation

iPad 5th generation

iPad mini 5th generation

iPad mini 4

iPod touch 7th generation

In order to install the new iOS 13.2.2 or iPadOS 13.2.2 updates on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch, you just need to head to Settings > General > Software Update and then tap “Download and Install” at the bottom of the page. If you want, you can also install the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to a computer.