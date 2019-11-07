Best Set of Cloth Napkins

The holidays are right around the corner and you’re likely getting ready to entertain for at last one of them. While you’re getting ready to set the dining room table with the fancy China and the sterling silverware, you want everything to look as nice as possible. A perfect way to class up your holiday meals and impress your family and friends is to add cloth napkins to your place settings. While it may seem like a small addition, it adds a little bit of elegance and stability while trumping any kind of paper napkin. So if you’re searching around for a set of cloth napkins, how do you know which ones are legitimate? That’s where we come in. We’ve handpicked three of our favorites so your holidays can be merry, bright and not messy when you use these napkins.

Best Variety of Napkins

When you’re using a linen napkin, you want to feel the quality. With handcrafted options like the Solino Home Hemstitch Linen Napkins, the quality is never in doubt. These are made from 100% pure linen and are classically stitched to remain a staple in your dining room for years. They are individually handcrafted by artisans with 100% European Flax and each one measures 20″ x 20″, giving your lap plenty of coverage. What we loved about the Solino Home napkins are the variety of different colors you can choose from to best match your decor. They are offered in 14 colors, including natural tan, lilac, black, sage green, or soft grey, to name a few. The company also sells table runners, placemats, tablecloths and cocktail napkins, allowing you to match all of your designs. The napkins are very easy to care for, as you just need to throw them in the washing machine to clean them. Each batch is created uniquely, so they aren’t likely to be completely uniform from one set to another.

Best Fringed Napkins

Adding a little flair to your table decor, the DII CAMZ37565 Heavyweight Fringed NP S/6 Napkins will sit in style. These 100% cotton napkins are high quality and heavyweight decorations for the table. Each set comes with six of them that are 20″ x 20″. The real style of these napkins comes from the fringed edges that give each off a rug type feel and look, which we are so high on because it works with any style of dishes and blends nicely with your nicer cutlery and plates. It doesn’t matter what you’re serving and to whom (if the Pope finally shows up for dinner like Grandma used to always say): these napkins will impress your guests. You can get them in various colors and patterns, including multiple plaid checkered designs that look great for the fall. You can also buy a napkin ring set, sold separately by DII, that will go very well with these. The napkins are all machine washable and they can be put in the dryer on tumble low. Placemats and table runners can coordinate easily with these fringed, imported napkins.

Best Large Set of Napkins

For those expecting a lot of family members over for the holidays, you’re going to need a pack with a lot of napkins in it, because who wants to tell their aunt or uncle they have to settle for a paper napkin? The Utopia Kitchen Cloth Napkins come in a pack of 12, so you’ll be able to make sure everyone’s laps are clean. You can stock up for the array of dinner parties and birthday get togethers you’re hosting soon. Each one is 18″ x 18″, so a little smaller than the previous ones on the list, but still providing a solid amount of protection. These are made from a blend of 65% pure cotton and 35% polyester, which we loved because they are soft and absorbent. All of the edges are sewn and hemmed and feel of the highest quality. These are napkins you would see in a hotel restaurant (or even when you’re getting room service). The entire set is machine washable and can be washed in cold water without the colors ever fading. These sets are offered in nine different colors, whether you want to go with traditional white or black or prefer something more lively like olive and orange. Utopia Kitchen guarantees your satisfaction and will handle any of your questions or comments.