Best Outdoor Tarp

As you’re winterizing your home for the final season of the year, there are certain things you’ll need to worry about when it comes to your yard. If you don’t have areas to store all of your patio furniture, you’re going to want to keep it all safe from the elements during those long, cold months. Whether you have a patio table, a wood pile or chairs you need to cover, you can use an all-purpose tarp that will expand over your equipment. Tarps are made to be durable, weather-resistant and provide coverage for just about anything. There are different types of tarps, such as grill covers or patio awnings, but an all-purpose tarp can be used anywhere you need it. All tarps are not created equally, so we’ve narrowed the field for you and highlighted some of our favorites. Let’s take a look at our picks for the best outdoor tarps.

Best Thick Tarp

For maximum coverage and protection, look no further than the Xpose Safety Super Duper Heavy Duty 16 Mil Brown Poly Tarp Cover. You can get these in as large as 40′ x 60′ or as small as 6′ x 8′, but we’ve highlighted the 10′ x 20′ as our prime example. It has a 16 mil thickness, eight oz. per square yard and a 16 x 16 weave count, providing you with strength and durability. It doesn’t matter what kind of weather you’re facing: rain, sleet, snow or wind, when you have this tarp. It is UV resistant and waterproof and can be tied outside during storms without you having to worry. One of the best aspects of this tarp is that it has metal grommets spaced every 18 inches, so you can tie it down without much hassle. This can be used for camping, RV trips or even at the local fair. It can serve as a drop sheet when you’re painting indoors or outdoors and walking on top of it won’t cause it to rip. This polyethylene tarp is designed to last and not rot.

Best Shrink-Proof Tarp

A terrible feeling is going to use your tarp and realize that, throughout the years, it has changed sizes. I mean, it’s not like you cut it or anything! To avoid this awkward scenario, grab the Kotap 14-ft x 16-ft General Purpose Blue Poly Tarp. This one also comes in various sizes and the 14′ x 16′ one is a terrific choice. The Kotap tarp also has rust-proof aluminum grommets and they are spaced every three feet and on each corner, giving you plenty of flexibility for tying it down. This is guaranteed not to rot or shrink over time, allowing you to get many uses out of it and for it to stay the same size. What we were really impressed with for the tarp was the fact that the edges are all heat-sealed as well as reinforced with polyethylene rope to maximize its strength and durability. It’s waterproof and weatherproof, making it an ideal choice for you to bring out on a boat for a fishing trip. It is a 5 mil thickness and is UV resistant, so you won’t see it warp in any way.

Best Tarp Variety

If you need a tarp for a smaller space that still protects or need a really big one to cover a pool, then the Trademark Supplies Tarp Cover is a solid option. You can buy these in multiple packs and the 6′ x 8′ one is as sturdy as the 100′ x 100′ one. It is made from an extra strength weave and we loved the double laminated coating, so it feels thick in your hands. You will love the fact that it comes in different thicknesses and colors, meaning you can pick up as many as you need for different tasks. It has a rope enforced hem and grommet holes every three feet. The heat-sealed seams help protect it from fading or ripping. It is sun-resistant as well as rust and rip proof. This canopy tent can be used to protect your RV, boat or children’s outdoor play toys. If you live in an area where severe weather seasons occur, this is the type of tarp you should think about purchasing.