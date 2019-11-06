Best Dog Car Seat Cover

Most dog owners can agree on one thing — bringing your beloved pooch on a car ride is about as big of a gamble as hitting on 20 in blackjack. It’s not necessarily an issue of safety, so to speak, but it’s more of an issue of them, well, destroying the interior of their car. This goes double for when you’re bringing your dog on a hike at a faraway location and they’re covered in mud, rainwater, etc by trip’s end. Luckily, there’s a simple remedy for protecting your car’s precious interior — a car seat cover made specifically for dogs. These protective coverings are made specifically for keeping your dog at bay. Whether it’s from scratch marks or just dirt and grime, these covers are both comfortable for your dog and strong enough to endure almost anything. There, are, however, quite a few different iterations of dog car seat covers, so finding one that’s perfect isn’t so cut and “dry” — pun intended. As a result, we’re here to go through some of the best dog car seat covers on the web today, so you can find what’s best for you and your furry little (or big) friend. Let’s check ’em.

Most Versatile Dog Seat Cover

If you’re looking for a simple cover that has the versatility to work in a standard bench style back seat, as a hammock, or even as a cargo liner for the trunk, this Dog Back Seat Cover Protector from Active Pets is a great option. This durable cover is made with four layers of ultra-strong material to keep your backseat from getting destroyed. It’s made with a combination of a non-slip rubber backing, Oxford 210D with a waterproof coating, PP cotton, and Oxford 600D with a PU waterproof coating to keep your car free of urine, water, mud, or any other liquid your dog may be responsible for. It doesn’t just protect your car from wetness. It’s strong enough to prevent scratching and clawing from your dog’s sharp nails. We were really shocked at how easily this cover can be molded into virtually any backseat, whether it’s a car, truck or SUV. Its maximum open size is 54″ x 58”, but it can be formatted a number of different ways as we stated above. It’s also adept at staying in place and maintaining its desired shape, as it’s made with a non-slip backing, Velcro opening, snap buckles and a seat anchor. The material is also super easy to clean, making this dog seat cover a reliable and easy maintenance option for years to come.

Best Dog Seat Hammock

Conversely, if you’re dead set on a hammock — which offers full 360° protection for your seats, windows, and doors — the iBuddy Dog Car Seat Cover for Back Seat Cars/Trucks/SUV is your best bet. This large dog seat hammock is comfortable and roomy, spanning 54″W x 58″ L. Made with durable zippered side flaps, this cover can not only shield your entire car, but it can provide advanced protection for your dog in the event of an accident, sharp turns, stopping short, etc. It’s made with a mesh window, so your dog can’t physically climb into the front section of the car and disturb you when you’re driving. However, the mesh window still allows you to talk and interact with your dog so it won’t get anxious from being alone in the back seat; think of it as a partition between a cab driver and their customer. The mesh window also keeps the back seat breathable and cool, making it great for taking long summer trips without worry. The cover is ultra-sturdy, as it’s designed with a rubberized anti-slide bottom and seat anchors to keep the cover in place at all times. Its quick release clips make it super easy to install, and the entire thing is machine washable for a quick and easy turnaround time if your dog happens to have an accident.

Best Value Dog Seat Cover

From an overall value standpoint, especially for those with a strict budget in mind, the Gorilla Grip Original Premium Durable Slip-Resistant Waterproof Dog Car Seat Protector Cover is a no-brainer. But despite its low price tag, this slipcover doesn’t give up anything in terms of quality. The hammock-style cover is made with a 100% waterproof double layer design, a seatbelt velcro closure, and side flaps that provide full protection from dirt, spills, accidents, scratches, hair, and fur. The cover itself is ultra slip-resistant and sturdy, thanks to the textured underside grip dots on the rear seat, four headrest adjustable straps, two seat anchors, and two elastic straps to keep it firmly in place. With a generous size of 56″ W X 63″ L, this cover can fit in nearly any vehicle, given that they possess adjustable headrests to feature the quick release clips. The cover also features a convenient storage pocket, made with a reinforced zipper for easy access, that can house your dog toys, grooming supplies, leashes, etc. As a bonus gift, this cover comes with a collapsible bowl that’s great for on-the-go water if your dog is thirsty and tired from a taxing hike, walk, or any outdoor activity in general.