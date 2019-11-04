Best Portable Generator

Before you get blasted with a winter storm or endure an unbelievably windy day that could send power lines in your area crashing down, you need to be prepared. Living without power can be an absolute nightmare, especially if it’s for a prolonged period of time. But if you have a portable generator, you’ll be able to get all of your important devices up and running even while the rest of the power is down around you. No longer will you have to worry about throwing away everything in your fridge or being without your phone or laptop for a long time. For accidental power outages, having a portable generator can get you through those tough times and keep you and your family safer. We’ve highlighted some of the best options on the market to make sure you’re prepared for the next storm.

Best Powerful Portable Generator

Boasting the ability to run for 16 hours, the Westinghouse WGen7500 Portable Generator has remote electric start capabilities. This generator will consistently run at 7500 Watts with performance levels of 9500 Watts available. There’s a one touch, push button start that makes starting this a breeze. The fuel tank will hold 6.6 gallons and something we loved about this model is the fuel gauge on the side that shows you exactly how much gas is left in it. It features two Ground Fault Circuit Interrupters, a 5-20R 120V Household Duplex Receptacle and one L14-30R 120/240V twist-lock receptacle. There are four outlets, all of which have rubber covers to keep them easy to use and safe from any elements. Each one of these comes with oil and an oil funnel, as well as a tool kit and a user’s manual. Keeping you powered up for so long requires a strong engine, and the WGen7500 has a 420 cc Westinghouse 4-Stroke OHV engine with a long-lasting, cast iron sleeve, automatic low oil shutdown and a digital hour meter. It’s EPA, CARB and CSA compliant and is backed by a three-year warranty. Plus, it’s on wheels to make moving it around to where you need it super easy.

Best Quiet Portable Generator

If you’ve ever come in contact with a generator, you know how loud they can be. Making it sound like you’re walking through a yard full of lawn mowers is not anybody’s idea of calm through a storm. Luckily, there’s the WEN 56200i Super Quiet 2000-Watt Portable Inverter Generator. This generator features noise levels that are similar to a regular conversation rather than a machine churning. This is the perfect generator when it comes to taking RV trips as it won’t bother any neighbors who are also camping and will let you enjoy nature sounds. This can also be used at tailgates, construction sites, or even for computers. There are three different ports, which we found a huge bonus, since you can charge a three-prong device at the 120V receptacle, a two-prong device at the 12V DC receptacle, as well as something with the 5V USB slot all at the same time. It is all powered by an EPA III and CARB compliant 79.7 cc 4-Stroke OHV engine that can surge to 2000 Watts and give you 1600 rated Watts. You’ll be able to power all of your handheld electronics with this without a problem.

Best Portable Generator for Camping

For those times where you only need some power on reserve for nighttime, the SUAOKI Portable Power Station is a perfect companion. For as compact as it is, the amazing thing we found with this station is just how many devices you can charge at once. There are 10 different charging ports: two 110V AC outlets, four DC ports and four USB ports, allowing you to keep all your devices charged up with the 150Wh/100W generator. It only weighs 2.9 pounds, making it as simple as possible to carry. It takes about seven to eight hours to be fully charged by a AC 110V wall socket, so make sure you get that done before you leave for your trip. You can also charge this through a car’s cigarette lighter socket, but the best feature of this generator is that it can even be charged using solar energy, thanks to the SUAOKI 60W or 100W solar panel kit (sold separately). When you need to see in the dark, there is a built-in flashlight that has two different modes, making this a great thing to have during a severe storm. This device boasts a 30-day, money back guarantee and the product is backed by a two-year warranty.