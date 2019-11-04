Best Cordless Phone

One might assume that the advent of the smartphone has, to an extent, forced the landline phone into near-extinction — but this isn’t necessarily the case. Having a landline or “home phone” still has a place in the world. For starters, there are plenty of people who prefer to use their cellphone when they’re out of the house and the home phone when they’re, you know, actually home. This is, of course, the original purpose of your cellular device, but its origins appear to be somewhat skewed over time, especially considering your smartphone has essentially become the hub for literally everything you do in life. The traditional landline phone is also great for older folks who have largely resisted the shift in technology, and even younger children who similarly need larger buttons to properly execute a phone call. And of course, it’s always a great addition to any office or place of business, providing one centralized phone number. If you’re looking for a landline phone, however, a cordless phone is perhaps your best bet. Because if you’re already hesitant to use something other than a smartphone, then at least make it one that doesn’t require a cord. Some of the newer models also contain some cool features that will perfectly suit your home or business. So without further ado, let’s look at some of the best cordless phones for everyday use.

Best Value Cordless Phone

If you’re simply looking for an inexpensive, singular cordless phone device (with room to expand), the VTech CS6719 Cordless Phone with Caller ID/Call Waiting is an excellent choice. Like most current phones, this cordless device features Caller ID/Call Waiting, so you’ll always know when there is someone on the other line. The handset will display the name, number, time and date of any incoming calls. It also comes with speakerphone capabilities, which is particularly great for in-office conference calls. The other person’s voice comes through crystal clear with no static or interference, which allows for a more authentic, two-way conversation on both ends. Another thing we noticed is that the keypad is also very easy to see and use, as it lights up, along with the LCD screen, which allows you to see it better in dim and poor lighting (and even the dark). The phone also features power-saving technology that allows for longer phone conversations without interruptions. For optimal battery use, however, you should ensure that the phone is on the dock when not in use.

Best Expandable Cordless Phone Set

If you want a cordless phone set that already comes with two devices for two different rooms — and with more room for expansion — the AT&T DECT 6.0 Expandable Cordless Phone with Answering System is your best bet. This cordless phone combines a traditional landline phone with new technology, making it a great option for home or office use. What really stood out for us was its storage capabilities. The built-in smart call blocker can store up to 1,000 names and numbers you don’t want to hear from, helping you fend off unwanted solicitors, telemarketers, and scammers. It also features an advanced Caller ID system that can record the past 50 names and numbers that you’ve received phone calls from. The phone’s range is also quite remarkable. Despite being a landline phone, it features ultra long-range coverage and clarity, made possible through a unique antenna design and noise-filtering technology. It features high contrast LCD backlight and number text, along with an extra-large keypad for easy dialing, making this phone and all its components super easy to read and operate. And of course, it’s expandable up to five total phones, which you can even use as walkie talkies throughout the house. This is great for communicating with other members throughout the house without having to shout in the other rooms (and lose your voice in the process).

Best Bluetooth Compatible Cordless Phone

For a cordless phone that is Bluetooth compatible and can sync to your own smartphone, the Panasonic Bluetooth Cordless Phone KX-TG7875S Link2Cell with Enhanced Noise Reduction & Digital Answering Machine is the perfect fit. This set comes with five cordless handsets that you can set up throughout the house or the office, providing you with a ton of options for answering a call. The phones can link up to two smartphones each via Bluetooth compatibility, which actually allows you to make phone calls without an actual landline. The handsets also feature a USB charger and power backup feature so that you can even charge your smartphone on your cordless handset. It also comes with a Digital Answering Machine feature that allows you to get voicemails from the base unit at home or from your registered cellphone when you’re out or on the road. The phone is made with advanced noise-canceling technology that both eliminates background noise and enhances your own voice. There’s even a talking caller ID system, which utilizes text to speech technology and announces the caller’s information in between rings. For a phone that essentially combines your new age smartphone with a traditional, cordless handset device, this is your best option.