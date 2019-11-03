Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of Nov. 3)

One of my favorite surprises on Netflix last year was the first season of The End of the F***ing World, which started as a graphic novel, was adapted for TV in the UK, and was then distributed internationally by Netflix. Much like Living With Yourself, it’s a propulsive show that never really lets up until the explosive finale. To be honest, I didn’t think that it needed another season, but I’m excited to see where the writers take it.

Some other highlights this week include District 9, a Seth Meyers stand-up comedy special, the fourth season of the She-Ra reboot, and more episodes of The Great British Baking Show, which I guess everyone loves.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of November 3rd, 2019:

Arrivals

Monday, November 4th

A Holiday Engagement

Christmas Crush

Dear Santa

The Devil Next Door — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

District 9

Tuesday, November 5th

Wednesday, November 6th

Burning Cane

SCAMS — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Shadow

Thursday, November 7th

The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open

Friday, November 8th

Saturday, November 9th

Little Things: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Departures

Sunday, November 3rd

Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby: Season 1

Tuesday, November 5th

Blue Bloods: Season 1-8

