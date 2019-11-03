Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of Nov. 3)

One of my favorite surprises on Netflix last year was the first season of The End of the F***ing World, which started as a graphic novel, was adapted for TV in the UK, and was then distributed internationally by Netflix. Much like Living With Yourself, it’s a propulsive show that never really lets up until the explosive finale. To be honest, I didn’t think that it needed another season, but I’m excited to see where the writers take it.
Some other highlights this week include District 9, a Seth Meyers stand-up comedy special, the fourth season of the She-Ra reboot, and more episodes of The Great British Baking Show, which I guess everyone loves.
Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of November 3rd, 2019:
Arrivals
Monday, November 4th
- A Holiday Engagement
- Christmas Crush
- Dear Santa
- The Devil Next Door — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- District 9
Tuesday, November 5th
- The End of the F***ing World: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Tune in for Love — NETFLIX FILM
- Undercover Brother 2
Wednesday, November 6th
- Burning Cane
- SCAMS — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Shadow
Thursday, November 7th
- The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open
Friday, November 8th
- Busted!: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Greatest Events of WWII in HD Colour — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Green Eggs and Ham — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Let It Snow — NETFLIX FILM
- Paradise Beach — NETFLIX FILM
- Wild District: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Saturday, November 9th
- Little Things: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Departures
Sunday, November 3rd
- Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby: Season 1
Tuesday, November 5th
- Blue Bloods: Season 1-8
We’ll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going from Netflix in November, plus a full calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s originals movies and shows.