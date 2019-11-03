Nestle cookie dough recalled because it might have rubber in it

With the holidays right around the corner, it’s as good a time as any to bust out the cookie cutters and get to work crafting some tasty treats. Nestle is easily one of the biggest names in cookies, and its Toll House cookie dough is incredibly popular. Unfortunately, if you happen to have some in your pantry, your cookie-baking plans may be delayed significantly.

In a new bulletin published today by the Food & Drug Administration, Nestle announces a voluntary recall of a whole bunch of its cookie dough products due to the potential for foreign matter contamination. More specifically, Nestle fears that its cookie dough might be tainted with rubber.

In the bulletin, which you can read in full on the company’s website, a total of 26 individual products are listed. The recall affects ready-to-bake products including Toll House cookie dough in a ton of different flavors, from cookie dough to oatmeal raisin and everything in between. Some of the company’s M&M’s cookie dough products are also affected, including its Holiday and Halloween-themed cookie dough.

Nestle provided the following explanation of why the recall is happening:

Nestlé USA is taking this action out of an abundance of caution after receiving reports of food-grade pieces of rubber in some of these products. We have identified the source of the rubber and have already fixed the issue.

The recall notice lists all the product names, as well as the batch, codes associated with the potentially tainted products. Nestle is also quick to point out that there have been “no illness or injuries” which “required medical treatment,” though that doesn’t rule out the possibility that someone has indeed reported eating rubber cookies.

In any case, the company is asking anyone with the recalled products to contact them immediately and not prepare or consume them, for obvious reasons.