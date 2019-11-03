Very good dog sworn in at Chicago state’s attorney’s office, will handle hundreds of cases

Working in the criminal justice system isn’t easy, but the staff of the state’s attorney’s office in Chicago will be getting some special help from the office’s newest employee. The only problem is that they’ll have to remember to take her outside every six hours or so.

Hatty the Labrador was just sworn in for her new job and will reportedly work a regular 9-to-5 shift at the office. She won’t be asked to file paperwork or conduct investigations, but her work is nonetheless valuable; Hatty will spend her days comforting individuals who need support while they navigate what might be the most stressful time of their lives.

As AP reports, Hatty’s workload will be significant. She’ll be brought in to assist with up to 200 cases every year, especially in cases involving children or individuals who were victims of assault. All she has to do is be her adorable self and that should be more than enough to bring a sense of calm to tense proceedings.

This might all seem a bit silly — and to be fair, having Hatty stand on two legs with her paw on the book is indeed pretty silly — but dogs make for incredible emotional support in times of need. Pets in general, and especially canines, have been shown to provide serious stress relief, even lowering blood pressure and reducing mortality.

Having the playful pup in the room with children or assault victims who need some comfort will surely prove valuable, and Hatty will get to do what every dog loves: meeting lots and lots of new people.