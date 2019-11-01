A last-minute ‘Diablo 4’ leak gives us the first details about the hotly anticipated game

It’s November 1st, which means BlizzCon 2019 event is about to get underway and we’ll finally learn more details about all the new games Blizzard has been working on. Previous rumors revealed Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4 will be announced during the three-day event, but you don’t have to wait for the keynotes to learn more details about at least one of those hotly anticipated games. A last-minute leak delivers a bunch of info about what to expect from Diablo 4.

In the past few weeks, we’ve seen plenty of credible evidence to suggest that a Diablo 4 announcement is imminent, with BlizzCon being the likeliest place for Blizzard to announce the game. A Reddit user who goes by the name of PracticalBrush12 has now posted several details about the game on Reddit, with just a few hours to go until the event. The leaker says that he can’t name his sources, but that his “history” is enough to convince anyone that’s he had access to actual information. The leaker has shared accurate information about other games in the past, including Pokemon Sword and Shield, Ghost Recon, and Persona 5.

The leaker revealed details about the Diablo 4 gameplay experience, as well as some of the heroes and their new abilities.

The game will be a lot darker than before:

Diablo 4 is actually going to look dark, gritty and gross – no more rainbow shiny bullshit this time! Loactions are toned down, infrequently laid with corpses, wasteland, greyish deserts, clut caves surrounded by flesh, rotten crypts, marshes and bogs, plagued cities you name it. They are also seemingly much bigger, maybe even open? […] All this game seems to be is a W I N K to the Diablo 2 fans, Lilith being the new diablo (she’s covered in blood veil kinda), characters being shown sitting at a campfire as character selection, nitty gritty dark style that 2 was praised for, some skills also seem to be just taken from it and put in here (like sorceress’ charged bolt). I’m interested and hope they don’t fuck this up. The company is bad, but the game might not be this time.

Characters will have new abilities:

Characters now are able to ride horses (possibly other mounts), also there’s contextual interaction with environment ? – climbing a wall Lost Ark style. Blood splatters look more like blood and not splashed jam too.

Three classes of heroes are reportedly confirmed:

So far i can confirm 3 classes: mage (uses fire, ice and lightning so far), barbarian (swords, clubs, axes, kicks etc), and druid (lightning, wind, and transforming into beasts – so far bear and werewolf!).

The leaker also noted that PVP support might be there from the start, while 4-player coop mode will surely be supported. He didn’t provide an actual release date for the game, nor did he share pricing information. However, in an update to the post, Brushie suggested that buyers should not preorder the game:

Please do not fucking pre-order D4… No idea how bad the monetization will be, and it’s not smart to give them the confidence that they can do whatever they want… So far it’s seeming to be the d3 we all originally wanted, it would be sad to be ripped by actiblizz because of that…

The full Reddit post follows below.