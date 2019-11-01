Giving you the look you deserve is always a tough feat to accomplish, especially when it comes to your lips. For fuller lips and longer lasting lip color, you should consider using a lip liner or lip pencil to achieve it. Lip liner is built to help your lipstick adhere to your lips better without bleeding or feathering. It’s basically works as a primer does for a coat of paint on a wall. It gets your lips ready for lipstick and holds it there longer. So if you’re a big fan of a red lip and you can rock it well, try any of these lip liners along with your lipstick to get that fierce look you want.

Best Lip Liner Pack

If you love to wear lipstick a lot throughout the week, then you should consider getting a pack of lip liners to work with all of your colors. That’s why the Nabi Cosmetics 54 piece Lip Liner Pencils pack would be a great choice for you. From reds to browns to pinks to shades to glitters, the pack is full of just about any color you desire. This set is high quality and offers a long lasting look with just a soft application, so it doesn’t take much to put it on. Each pencil is 5.5″ long, so they’ll be there for you for a while. They are all super smooth and don’t smear.

Best Nude Lip Liner

For a nude liner that will enrich your lips and provide a fuller look, you should pick up the L’Oreal Paris Colour Riche Lip Liner, Nudes for Life. This is a 0.007 ounce pencil that appears creamy and will define your lips exactly how you want them to be. It is infused with Omega 3 and Vitamin E, keeping your lips looking and feeling plump. It is anti-feathering and comes in 12 different shades. The nude liner makes it look like you aren’t wearing anything. You can use it for contouring your lips.

Best Budget Lip Liner Pack

Giving you 12 options for liner colors that will work for your lips, the Italia Deluxe Ultra Fine Lip Liner Set of 12 is a fantastic, cost-effective choice. These are ultra fine tips that will apply smoothly to your lips and provide a subtle touch. There’s no need to press hard and these are not scented in any way. The pack does not come with a sharpener, so you will have to handle that on your own. With pinks, reds and browns, you’ll be able to showcase your lips and lipsticks without much effort.