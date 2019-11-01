Best iPad Case

There are so many things that you can accomplish with your iPad. It’s a premiere tablet that you can type on, search the Internet on, watch movies on, design presentations on, and do just about anything else you can do on a computer. Now, since you or someone you know spent their hard earned money on an iPad, chances are you want to keep it protected, right? That’s why putting a protective case around your precious tablet is an obvious decision. But there are a ton of different options on the market, so how are you supposed to know which ones are the best? Luckily, we’ve found our choices for the best available iPad cases out there so you don’t have to do as much digging. Let’s take a look at the picks we’ve hand selected for you.

Best Convertible Case

Not only does the ZUGU CASE provide excellent protection for your iPad, but it also provides you with a portable stand, so you can prop it up and use it more easily. A new feature that we found very appealing on this version is the easy open finger tab, so even when it’s closed, you’ll be able to pop it open without much of a fight. This version is compatible with the 9.7″ versions of iPad 6th Gen and the iPad 5th Gen, as well as the iPad Air 1. It does not work with any iPad Pro models. It features seven different angles to view your screen from, providing you with plenty of options for working and watching, either on the table, in bed or in the car. You can feel the durability with the dual injection Pc/tpu shell that has passed military grade drop tests from five feet. The case is magnetic, so you can even hang it from a metal area to make using and viewing simpler. It has a fiberglass internal structure to cradle your iPad and leave you feeling comfortable having it in the case.

Best Mini Case

The iPad Mini has become an extremely popular version of the tablet. For those of you who are looking for a case for either your child or yourself, the LEDNICEKER Kids Case for iPad Mini 1 2 3 4 5 is a great choice. Even though it says it’s a kids case, it can be used by adults. There are many different colors to choose from, such as yellow, magenta, blue, red and orange. You can always just choose the regular black one too. Despite its smaller size, it feels thick, thanks to the foam material. It covers the backs and sides while extending above the surface to protect as much of the iPad as possible. The built-in handle makes it so simple to carry that you can swing your arms walking down the street with this in your hand. More reasons this is a great choice are the two kickstand legs that turn this case into a stand. You don’t have to worry about the camera and button controls, as those sections of the foam are carved out for easy access.

Best Heavy-Duty Case

For those who are worried about dropping their iPad or are nervous about giving one to their kids, the Rantice iPad 6th Generation Case is rugged in both design and performance. This is a great option, as long as you have the 6th or 5th Gen 9.7 inch iPad. The case is built with a shockproof exterior, meaning it’ll handle just about all the typing, gaming or video watching you’ll put it through. You’ll notice it fits your iPad snugly, so it’s hard to take off but easy to carry. The soft, silicone outer core absorbs any damage and protects your tablet from harm. It comes in eight different colors, meaning you’ll be able to choose the one that’s right for you. The back also features a kickstand that lets you hold it horizontally or vertically.