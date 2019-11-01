An Apple Watch left uncharged is really no Apple Watch at all. I think that’s how the old adage goes. But in all seriousness, ensuring your Apple Watch is fully charged and functional isn’t always easy — especially considering your watch rarely leaves your wrist. That’s why you need a good charger that will charge your device quickly and easily, just in the event that you do wait until the very last minute to do so. But like any piece of tech, there are a million different chargers out there that seemingly do the same thing, which begs the question — which ones, exactly, are the most effective? Luckily, we have an answer to that question. Let’s look at some of the best Apple Watch chargers on the market today.

Best Magnetic Apple Watch Charger

A simple magnetic charger can be a major convenience, considering all you have to do is simply stick your Apple Watch on the USB charger and call it a day. When I used the iWctch Wireless Charger Cable for Apple Watch Charger, I was shocked at how quickly it was able to charge my watch — around two hours total when it was completely dead. I used it for my Apple Watch Series 3, but it’s compatible with models 1, 2, 3, 4 and higher, so you don’t have to worry about needing a charger that’s up to date or vice versa. What really sold me on this charger, however, was how big the charging module was — at the very least, it’s bigger than the charger that comes with the watch itself. It’s also lightweight, compact, and features a cord that’s 3.3 feet in length, so you have plenty of room for play. I simply plugged the cord itself into my MacBook while I was working and my watch was charged before I knew it. Simple, fast, and most of all, convenient — just how I like it.

Best Apple Watch Charger Stand

Another option I found suitable — both from a charging standpoint and in terms of aesthetics, was this elago Upgraded W3 Stand. Obviously, the vintage design was appealing, especially if you’re someone like me who appreciates the retro 90’s look for basically all facets of life. In addition to making your Apple Watch look like an old-school Apple desktop, it provides fast charging on an easy-to-use magnetic setup. This stand is great at night when you still want to use certain functions on your Apple Watch like the alarm setting or messenger. I can sit up in bed and still access my phone without having to take it off the charger. It works with Apple Watch Series 1 through 5 and is compatible with Apple Watch Nightstand Mode. It even features a 30-day guarantee, something I clearly didn’t feel the need to exercise.

Best 3-In-1 Apple Watch Charger Stand

Killing two — or in this case, three — birds with one stone is always convenient when it comes to your Apple technology. If you’re looking to charge a few of your devices simultaneously, the SODYSNAY Wireless Charger, 3 in 1 Wireless Charging Dock is the perfect option. This convenient and versatile charger can charge your Apple Watch, AirPods, tablet and phone all at once. What I really found interesting, too, is that it wasn’t only compatible with the iPhone — it can charge other mobile devices from brands like Samsung, LG, HTC, Huawei, and Sony. It uses advanced automatic control technology to charge your phone fast and efficiently while guarding your device battery against potentially catastrophic overcharge damage. It’s also made with a durable silicone material that prevents nicks and scratches on any of your devices. It’s compatible with the Apple Watch Series 1, 2, 3, and 4, in addition to plenty of other pieces of tech.