Best Space Heater for the Winter

There are points in time where no matter how many layers you put on, you’re still a little chilly. For days and nights like that, you need to find some other way of getting the warmth you want. If you’re someone who constantly is complaining about being cold or if you keep a blanket at your desk at work, a space heater could be the potential answer to all your problems. Space heaters can provide you with that extra heat when you’re in desperate need of it, like when you’re on an RV or camping trip. Whether you need one for your house, apartment or work, take a look at some of the terrific options we’ve highlighted below and stop wearing four pairs of socks.

Best Infrared Space Heater

With many different features and modes to help you customize your winter, the Dr Infrared Heater Portable Space Heater is a superb choice. It can heat up a large room with its Auto Energy Saving Model with High and Low features. It won’t overheat and it won’t tip over as it has built-in checks for that. It boasts a dual heating system with an infrared quartz tube and PTC with a 12 hour automatic shut off timer, so you don’t have to worry about always remembering to turn it off. It can range from 50°F to 86°F and has caster wheels, making it extremely portable.

Best Oil-Filled Space Heater

Helping you save money on your heating bills, the DeLonghi Oil-Filled Radiator Space Heater has three heat settings. You’ll only heat the room you’re in, rather than wasting heat for rooms you aren’t in. It has patented SmartSnap wheels that don’t require any assembly while making it easy to move from room to room. You won’t have to service this heater as the oil is built inside, meaning you don’t have to refill it. You can maintain optimal temperatures and power settings.

Best Ceramic Space Heater

Providing you with a touch of decor for your room, the Lasko Designer Series Ceramic Space Heater is a nice accent piece. It has a stylish body and finish and has three quiet settings to fill your room with heat. It has a 1500W ceramic heating element and easy-to-read LED temperature settings. It ranges from 60°F and 85°F and it comes with a remote control, so you don’t have to get up and go to the heater each time. It can be programmed from one to seven hours and has built-in safety features that keep the heater cool to the touch.