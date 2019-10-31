Best Soft Pet Recovery Collar

We’ve all seen the poor dog trotting down the street with a big, hard, plastic cone around its neck. You have to pity the little guy or girl as that’s the universal sign for a dog who just had surgery or a procedure. Nowadays, those plastic cones are being phased out for more gentler options. Soft, pillowy collars are a more updated version and provide your boy or girl an easier time with recovery. Whether you are getting your pet fixed or they have to go under the knife for another reason, you’ll want to ease them back to health and keep their wound area clean. With any of the collars we’ve highlighted below, you’ll be able to do just that.

Best Cone Shaped Collar

Still giving you the effect of the cone but without using the hard plastic, the Comfy Cone the Original Soft Pet Recovery Collar by All Four Paws can be custom fitted. This e-collar is made from soft, padded foam nylon and comes in multiple different sizes. There are removable plastic stays to add structure to the cone, so you can keep it on your pet for as long as they need. The Velcro closures provide a closed fit and the entire cone is reversible and easy to take off. It is water-resistant and easy to clean with soap and water. It comes in both black and tan.

Best Inflatable Collar

Reminiscent of an airplane neck pillow, the Pet Link Inflatable Dog Collar is a soft, comfortable donut. This inflatable collar is a soft, plush alternative to traditional cones and will also allow your dog to eat, sleep and drink as normal. At the opening of the collar, there’s a Velcro strap that allows you to tighten or loosen it. It is made of thick, durable fabric that is designed to last a long time. All you need to do is blow it up to use it.

Most Stylish Collar

Giving your pet the chance to play a little dress up after their procedure, the Alfie Pet – Noah Recovery Collar will have them looking adorable. This soft, plush brown collar resembles a lion’s mane, giving them a costume for everyday use. Ideal for injuries and rashes post surgery, this will work great on cats and dogs. It has a unique closure that lets the owner tighten or loosen the collar all at once. This can be worn day and night, so the pet won’t have to change up its routine. The pet should be monitored while wearing this.