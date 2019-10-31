Best Headband for Exercise

Most of the time, your best workouts are determined by the amount of sweat you’ve produce by the end of it. But this can be a double-edged sword because, well, you’re covered in sweat and that’s not necessarily a desirable look. One way to work up a good sweat without dripping all over the place like a human water fountain is rocking a good old-fashioned headband. Not only can this help keep your sweat at bay, but it’s a great (and really, the only) way to keep your hair away from your face if you have longer locks. If you’re looking into getting a new headband to solve the aforementioned problems at the gym, you’re in luck — there are some great options available on the web. So let’s take a look at some of the best headbands for exercise so that you’ll never have to look like a sweatier version of Cousin It at the gym ever again.

Best Headband for Men

If you’re looking for a comfortable, flexible headband that’s great for the gym or practice, these Running Sweat Head Bands for Sports from Tough Headwear are an enticing option. Made with 95% polyester and 5% spandex, these ultra-comfortable headbands don’t squeeze your head too tight, but rather, keep it relaxed and stress-free for the duration of your workout. The fabric of the headband is actually surprisingly thin so it doesn’t intrude on your workout routine. You also don’t have to pick a size, as one size fits most. They come in a variety of different colors and styles such as regular black, white, grey, blue camo, US Flag gray, and more.

Best Women’s Headband

While most headbands are unisex, this DASUTA Set of 10 Women’s Yoga Sport Athletic Headbands is specifically tailored for women, and they are certainly among the best available. These stylish headbands also come in a few different styles/color patterns — such as orange, purple, pink, blue, and black — all of which are included in the set. These versatile headbands are a bit more stretchy, as they’re made of 87% Chinlon and 13% Lycra spandex, as they’re designed to keep hair out of your face, making them perfect for women or long-haired men. Undoubtedly, they’re great for a number of different activities such as yoga, soccer, running, basketball, etc.

Best Sweatband

For those who tend to work up quite the sweat, a sweatband is probably a better fit. This classic Nike Swoosh Headband should do the trick nicely. Made with a durable combination of 70% Cotton, 19% Nylon, 7% Polyester, and 4% Rubber, this sweatband is adept at soaking up sweat and, in turn, keeping it out of your face during an intense workout session. It’s three inches wide, so smaller than the aforementioned headbands, and made on a comfortable one-size-fits-most basis. Of course, each one features the signature Nike swoosh on the front for everyone to see.