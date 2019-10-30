How to get free Doritos Locos Tacos from Taco Bell on Wednesday

As has been the case for the past several years, Taco Bell offered to give away free tacos to everyone if a base was stolen during the World Series. Thankfully, Trea Turner obliged, and now you and all of your friends can “steal” a free Doritos Locos Taco from any participating Taco Bell location from 2-6 PM local time on Wednesday.

Even better, if you can’t sneak out of work during the hours above, you can order for pickup from Taco Bell’s website or the mobile app any time on Wednesday. You will need to register for a Taco Bell account in order to do this, though, so keep that in mind before you try to order your taco. This doesn’t apply to delivery, sadly, but it’s a solid workaround if you can’t make it out to Taco Bell between the hours of 2-6 PM today.

Taco Bell also shared an epic video on YouTube congratulating Trea Turner of the Washington Nationals for stealing a base during the World Series and giving everyone a chance to score a free taco as a result:

If you would like to pay Trea Turner back by rooting for his team, you can do just that tonight at 5:08 PM PT / 8:08 PM ET when the Houston Astros and the Nationals face off in Game 7 of the World Series. Whoever wins this game is the World Series champion, but when it comes down to it, we’re all winners when we get free tacos.