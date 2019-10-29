The PS5 is still a year away, but Sony has already trademarked the PS10

It could be decades before the PS10 launches, but Sony has just secured trademarks for the next five generations of PlayStation consoles, starting with the PS6 and going all the way through PS10.

Tech companies often trademark upcoming products ahead of time, but Sony has taken a giant leap here, considering new generations only come along once every seven years or so. The PS4 launched in late 2013, no less than seven years before the PS5’s launch. Sony did update the PS4 hardware with a Pro version, but it’s the PlayStation 5 that will deliver the kind of design refresh and performance jump worthy of a new name.

Sony did secure the PS4 and PS5 trademarks all the way back in 2006, Gematsu reports, so it’s no wonder Sony wants to trademark future versions of one of its most popular products well ahead of their launch. Assuming Sony sticks to the same schedule of releasing a major PlayStation refresh every five years or so, Eurogamer did the math on the PS10 release and concluded that it won’t hit stores sooner than 2045.

The PlayStation 5’s name was confirmed only a few weeks ago when Sony also unveiled some of the features of its new controller. We also learned at the time that the leaked PS5 prototype that game developers received in previous months was the real deal, and then saw more pictures and renders of the dev kit.

The most exciting thing about the PS5 is the hardware, of course. We’re looking at custom 7nm CPUs and GPUs that AMD is making for both the PS5 and the Xbox Scarlett, as well as fast SSDs that may contain additional customization to increase the speed of games and reduce loading times.

But things are moving rapidly in the world of technology, especially when it comes to mobile devices. Just as laptop makers struggle to deliver 10nm and 7nm chip solutions to laptops, desktops, and consoles, smartphone vendors are already eying even faster 5nm and 3nm tech for speedier, more efficient mobile chips. Once the technology trickles down to regular computers, we might see consoles adopt new hardware faster than before. In other words, we won’t necessarily have to wait more than five years for the PS6 to arrive.

That said, we have no idea when the PS5 will launch, as Sony has yet to share any release details. Unconfirmed reports claim the PS5 will ship in early December 2020, somewhat later than anticipated.