For those of us who are big fans of creating rather than buying, there’s a sense of pride that comes with a finished product for your home. But we aren’t all perfect and sometimes things break. If a chair leg snaps or a railing banister is becoming loose, you need a way to fix it without having to make or buy a new one. With a sturdy bottle of wood glue, you’ll be able to solve those problems quickly and have your household looking brand new again. Not all wood glues are made equally, but if you are someone who enjoys woodworking, you know how important wood glue can be. We’ve highlighted a few options for you below to allow you to get back to your hobby.

Best Wood Glue for Indoors and Outdoors

Synonymous with strength, Gorilla Wood Glue has immense holding power. This easy-to-use, water based adhesive comes in a pack of two, but you can get all the way up to 12 bottles, if you desire. Perfect for hobby projects, building or carpentry, this glue can be used indoors or outdoors. It’s great for use on hardwood, softwood or natural wood composites. It passes ANSI/HPVA Type II Water resistance tests and requires only 20-30 minutes of clamp time, letting you finish your projects faster. It’ll be cured in 24 hours.

Best Glue for Any Surface

Not just meant for wood, the Glue Masters Shoe and Wood Adhesive can be used on many surfaces. You can get bottles with thick or thin viscosity, depending on the job. This is industrial strength Cyanoacrylate Resin and settles in just 15 seconds. The pointed end will give you a nice even flow every time. It provides you with a quality hold and is great for models, trains, planes and boats. It can be used on shoe fabric, soles or wood and the two ounce container can handle any job, large or small.

Best Pack of Glue

You can get lot of bottles of glue right now for a minimal price when you opt for the Super Glue 15187 Gel Clear Pack of 12. This glue forms strong bonds on clean breaks of non-porous materials. You can use this around the house or outside the house, as it will help you clean up wood, ceramic, fingernails, metal, pottery, plastic, China or jewelry. This instant setting formula bonds in 10-30 seconds and it is also paintable and sandable. The applicator at the top of the bottle allows for precise use that won’t drip or run.