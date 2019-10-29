Best Buy’s Apple shopping event slashes prices on MacBooks, iPhone 11 cases, and more

We’re just a few weeks out from Black Friday, but you won’t have to wait that long for great deals on Apple products. This week, Best Buy is slashing prices on a wide variety of Apple devices, including MacBook Pro models, iPhone 11 cases, and even the Apple Watch Series 4 (which isn’t much of a downgrade from Series 5).

In order to take advantage of these deals, you do need to be a My Best Buy member, but signing up is incredibly easy and incredibly free, so if you haven’t already signed up, head to this page to do so.

If you want to see the full list of deals Best Buy is offering, head to the Apple Shopping Event landing page, but we’ve done our best to collect all of the best deals from the sales event into a convenient list below:

There are even more deals on the landing page mentioned above, including cheap Powerbeats Pro headphones, but you have to head to Best Buy’s website to check those out. It’s not super clear how long this event will last, either, so I recommend checking it out sooner than later if you want cheap Apple gear.