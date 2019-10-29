A new take on a luxury vertical

Ever since I was young — probably too young — I have always been obsessed with the best. Not in a pretentious or snobbish way, but to recognize, acknowledge, and understand what quality and excellence means to a product, or service, or experience.

How something is meticulously crafted, or the amount of care that can go into some tiny detail that might seem insignificant to someone else, has always mattered greatly to me. I also feel that my unique perspective in this category can offer significant insight, as I have been fortunate to have been included in, and have experienced, incredible opportunities that are invaluable.

From my long-past life surrounded in the entertainment industry, or my involvement in one of the largest jewelry brands of the 2000s, or just my own personal quest to find the best, I am more than willing to call out offenders, and praise winners.

CACHE is my personal, curated collection of luxury goods and services. It also documents my personal interests, travels, and other experiences I wish to share.

I hope you enjoy it.