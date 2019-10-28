We might know exactly when the iPhone SE 2 will launch now

Based on all of the rumors and reports that have been flying around over the past several months, next year is going to be a huge year for the iPhone. Not only is Apple expected to revamp the new phone’s design, but TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has repeatedly claimed that a sequel to 2016’s iPhone SE will arrive early next year as well. And in his latest report, he even provides a specific release window: Late March 2020.

According to Kuo (via MacRumors), Apple will begin mass production of the iPhone SE 2 (or iPhone 9 or iPhone 8s) in January 2020, and will then begin shipping the phone at the end of March. This not only lines up with his previous reports, but with the original iPhone SE as well, which launched on March 31st, 2016.

Kuo believes that the iPhone SE 2 will have a similar design to that of the iPhone 8, complete with a 4.7-inch display and a Home button, but no 3D Touch. The specs will be upgraded, though, as Apple is expected to bring the iPhone 11’s A13 CPU over to the iPhone SE 2, along with 3GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

As MacRumors notes, Apple has held a special event in March for the last two years, and while Kuo’s record speaks for itself, that alone is enough evidence to suggest that the company has something big planned for next March. We are also still waiting on the rumored AirPods Pro, which could be announced as soon as this week. But there’s a chance Apple could save its next MacBook and iPad refreshes for the spring event as well.

If mass production is indeed scheduled to start in January, leaks shouldn’t be too far behind. In fact, it wouldn’t be too surprising if we got an up-close look at the phone before the end of the year.