Smart Battery Case for iPhone 11 leaked thanks to the new iOS 13.2 update

For years, iPhone owners have made it very clear that they wouldn’t mind a slightly thicker device in exchange for prolonged battery life. With the iPhone 11, Apple at long last answered those prayers. The iPhone 11 Pro, for example, lasts a whopping 4 more hours than last year’s iPhone XS. That’s a remarkable achievement that can’t be overstated. The iPhone 11 Pro Max, meanwhile, offers up 5 more hours of battery life than the iPhone XS Max.

Despite that jaw-dropping battery life, there are users who still need more battery life than what you might consider reasonable. And for this group of users, Apple’s Smart Battery Case provides a great solution. Though Apple’s Smart Battery Case design was mercilessly mocked when it was first introduced, it’s actually quite sleek compared to some of the other alternatives out there. That aside, we have yet to see Apple introduce an updated version of its Smart Battery case lineup to fit the trio of iPhone 11 models it released last month.

The good news is that a new Smart Battery Case might be right around the corner. Recently, 9to5Mac did a little bit of digging in the recently released iOS 13.2 update and unearthed the following photo:

Image Source: 9to5Mac

As you would expect, the Smart Battery Case boasts a slightly tweaked design to account for the larger camera module on the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. While pricing remains to be seen, it stands to reason that it will be in the $129 range, which is what the current case for the iPhone XS goes for.