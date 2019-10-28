Apple just released iOS 13.2 with Deep Fusion camera tech and Siri updates

After a tumultuous launch, iOS 13 is finally rounding into shape. Apple was forced to roll out iOS 13.1 just days after iOS 13 released due to a variety of bugs and issues that plagued the early software, and although it was certainly an improvement, even iOS 13.1 wasn’t up to Apple’s usual standards. Therefore, work began on iOS 13.2 immediately, and after four developer and public betas, the final version of the update has been seeded.

Aside from the bug fixes, the number one reason to download iOS 13.2 is to gain access to the Deep Fusion camera tech that should make all of your photos — especially in low and medium light — look way better. There are also new emojis, new privacy controls for Siri, and some other subtle upgrades iPhone owners will appreciate.

If you’re wondering whether or not your device is compatible with iOS 13.2 or the iPadOS 13.2 release that also rolled out today, we’ve put together a full list below that contains every compatible device:

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE

12.9-inch iPad Pro 3rd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 2nd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st generation

10.5-inch iPad Pro

9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPad Air 3rd generation

iPad Air 2

iPad 6th generation

iPad 5th generation

iPad mini 5th generation

iPad mini 4

iPod touch 7th generation

In order to install the new iOS 13.2 and iPadOS 13.2 updates on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch, you’ll just need to head to Settings > General > Software Update and then tap “Download and Install” at the bottom of the page. If you want, you can also install the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to a computer.