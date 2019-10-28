Apple just released iOS 13.2 with Deep Fusion camera tech and Siri updates

After a tumultuous launch, iOS 13 is finally rounding into shape. Apple was forced to roll out iOS 13.1 just days after iOS 13 released due to a variety of bugs and issues that plagued the early software, and although it was certainly an improvement, even iOS 13.1 wasn’t up to Apple’s usual standards. Therefore, work began on iOS 13.2 immediately, and after four developer and public betas, the final version of the update has been seeded.
Aside from the bug fixes, the number one reason to download iOS 13.2 is to gain access to the Deep Fusion camera tech that should make all of your photos — especially in low and medium light — look way better. There are also new emojis, new privacy controls for Siri, and some other subtle upgrades iPhone owners will appreciate.
If you’re wondering whether or not your device is compatible with iOS 13.2 or the iPadOS 13.2 release that also rolled out today, we’ve put together a full list below that contains every compatible device:
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone 11
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone XR
- iPhone X
- iPhone 8
- iPhone 8 Plus
- iPhone 7
- iPhone 7 Plus
- iPhone 6s
- iPhone 6s Plus
- iPhone SE
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro 3rd generation
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2nd generation
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st generation
- 10.5-inch iPad Pro
- 9.7-inch iPad Pro
- iPad Air 3rd generation
- iPad Air 2
- iPad 6th generation
- iPad 5th generation
- iPad mini 5th generation
- iPad mini 4
- iPod touch 7th generation
In order to install the new iOS 13.2 and iPadOS 13.2 updates on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch, you’ll just need to head to Settings > General > Software Update and then tap “Download and Install” at the bottom of the page. If you want, you can also install the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to a computer.