Best Stove Range Drip Pan

There are small pieces of appliances in every house that you may not realize are important until you need to replace them. When you’re cooking on your stovetop, whether you have a gas or electric range, you want to protect those burners from getting anything on them. With drip pans, you’ll be able to keep your burners clean from build up and keep your home safe. No longer will you have to use foil, as seen in older stoves or worry about changing your burners often. If you’re having trouble with your burners and it has to do with the drip pans, take a look at some of the best on the market below with our selections.

Best Plug-in Drip Pan

A great option for many different stoves, including older models that have been in use for over 20 years, is the Stanco 4-Pack GE/Hotpoint Electric Range Chrome Reflector Bowls. These bowls each have a locking slot that will easily fit in with GE and Hotpoint ranges that have been made since 1990. Each of them has a heavy-duty chrome finish and they make your cook top look brand new again. These speed up the cooking time of your burner, which in the long run saves you energy and money. The large reflector bowl is 8″ and the smaller one is 6″.

Best Dishwasher-Safe Drip Pan

If you’re looking for a drip pan that will keep your burner clean but also clean up easily, then you should check out the Whirlpool W10278125 Drip Pan Kit. These have a chrome finish that will keep your kitchen looking sharp. They are easy to install and fit most electric ranges with two-wire plug-in elements. It comes with two eight-inch bowls and two six-inch bowls, so you’ll be able to fit most or all the burners on your range. They are dishwasher-safe, so if they are dirty or have any buildup on them, you can quickly throw them in for a scrub.

Best Drip Pan for Frigidaire or Kenmore

If you have a Frigidaire or Kenmore stove, you can choose the Kitchen Basics 101 Chrome Drip Pan Set. These are replacement drip pans for the Frigidaire 1-4668-66-03/37-1009-00-01 or the Kenmore 5304430150, 318067051, 5304430149, 318067041. They will not fit Whirlpool, GE or Hotpoint burners. You’ll get four in a pack and they will fit over six and eight inch burners. The actual pans measure 7.45″ and 9.35″. These are durable and can be washed with soap and water. The drip pans will speed up your cooking time.