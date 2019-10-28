A new week means a new selection of free apps that you’d typically have to pay for. The choices were admittedly a bit limited this Monday, but I’m sure that some of you will find something of value below. And if not, you can always check out last Friday’s post and see if any of those apps are still free on the App Store.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any app developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Some apps may have additional features that require in-app purchases. Subscribe to our RSS feed or use that feed to create an email alert so you’ll be notified as soon as these posts are published and avoid missing any sales.

7 Minute Workout: Lose Weight

Normally $2.99.

Based on scientific research, the “7 Minute Workout” is a quick, simple and effective way to get in shape and stay in shape. Created for people with busy lives, the routine is designed by scientists to give you all the benefits of much longer workouts in just a little over 7 minutes. Researchers have selected 12 exercises that are performed for 30 seconds with 10 second rest intervals. This high-intensity training with little rest results in higher daily metabolism and is the equivalent of working out for over an hour – for only slightly longer than 7 minutes. This app takes this research-proven workout and guides you through the process. Besides the classic “7 Minute Workout” pack there are 3 modifications of this workout in this app: “Light Pack”, “Hard Pack” and “Superman Pack”. While changing workout routine helps to stimulate your body and keep exercising interest we have included those 3 packs that follow the same principles as original.You can unlock them either by making purchase, or get it for free by earning achievements. Key features: 35 exercises for every level with video and audio guidance View current exercise, time remaining and next exercise Detailed text and 3D animated video guide for each exercise Track your progress with weight monitor tool Activity tracking calendar Workout reminder Achievements list Share your workouts HealthKit integration P.S. To enable HealthKit integration you should switch on HealthKit feature in settings. IT’S TIME TO WORK OUT!!

Download 7 Minute Workout: Lose Weight

HomeGuru

Normally $1.99.

If you have a SmartLinc INSTEON controller from SmartLabs, HomeGuru is the perfect way to control your home’s lights and appliances. It allows you to view a list of all configured scenes in your house, view their status and control them by sending on, off or fade commands to them. It is much quicker and friendlier than using the web interface to the device, especially if you use authentication. HomeGuru supports all the devices the SmartLinc knows about automatically, no further configuration is necessary. IMPORTANT: HomeGuru supports SmartLinc firmware version 3.0 (iPhone 2.0). It is known to work with 2.8 without device status. (To check your version, look for Firmware Version under the General Settings.) Make sure you have a supported version before purchasing. If you have communication problems with your SmartLinc, please contact us for assistance or send an error report under your controller in settings.

Download HomeGuru

Idea Pills – Note & Reminder

Normally $0.99.

Make the easiest and convenient memo. Record your thoughts at any time. No extra interaction, no complicated logic, only a simple operation for users. We will keep optimizing and become more and more convenient. Making life more efficient. Record ideas anytime, anywhere, fast and incredible Clicking the text button to enter your own ideas, the idea can be saved automatically. Whatever with or without the network, the voice recordings be saved locally. If there is a network, the text will be automatically recognized, which is faster than any imagination. The record can change content and color at any time. The App is clean, smart and the UE is natural. The notes can be deleted at any time. We also give a trash for you.

Download Idea Pills – Note & Reminder

Shutter – manual camera

Normally $0.99.

Shutter – one of the few cameras with manual settings, whose interface is very clear and simple . Get access to all manual camera settings in two taps. Manual settings for: • Focus • ISO • White Balance • Exposure • Use gestures to control the camera • Handy assistant for more precise focus in manual mode • Flashlight for taking pictures in low light conditions • 20x digital zoom

Download Shutter – manual camera

The Pink Book of Silly Songs

Normally $0.99.

The hypercontrolled world of Ernest A.W. Binkman, the librarian, is shaken and upended when a new book arrives at his library – the playful, mischievous Pink Book of Silly Songs. While Ernest tries to destroy the book, reckless laughter and joy ensue. How will Ernest and the Pink Book reconcile their differences? The Pink Book of Silly Songs interactive capabilities – one can adjust the speed of the animations and make them come to life – make for a truly immersive experience.

Download The Pink Book of Silly Songs