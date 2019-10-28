Best Egg Holder

Cleaning out the fridge is a fun night every few weeks when you can concoct dishes made from the random leftovers you’ve accumulated. But the real purpose for cleaning it is to open up more space for the other food you want to make. But what if you didn’t need to have leftovers to capitalize on room? There are containers that can help you and an egg holder is definitely one of them. If you don’t want to have a dozen egg carton in your fridge, an egg holder can keep your eggs secure while opening up some needed shelf area. If this seems like something that could benefit your kitchen, take a look at some of the best options on the market.

Best Large Quantity Egg Holder

While we typically only buy a dozen eggs at a time, sometimes you have more than just a dozen in your fridge. That’s when you need the iDesign Refrigerator Storage Organizer for Kitchen, Covered Egg Holder. This container can be stacked on top of, giving you more options for storage. You can fit 21 eggs in this tray and the tray is clear, so you’ll be able to see how many eggs you have in there without opening it. It measures 6.25″ x 14.75″ x 3″ and has a built-in handle. It is made of BPA-free plastic and can be washed with mild detergent.

Best Hard-Boiled Egg Holder

Hard-boiled eggs can make for a great treat, as can deviled eggs. But you’ll need somewhere to store them after you make them and that place can be the Snapware 1098734 Snap ‘N Stack 2-Layer Food Storage Container with Egg Holder Trays. This container can hold a lot of different foods but it comes with two removable egg trays, so you can perfectly store eggs. You can hold two dozen eggs, whether they are hard-boiled, soft or deviled. You can customize the carrier as needed. The container and lid are freezer, dishwasher and microwave safe.

Best Portable Egg Holder

If you need to bring eggs on the go and don’t want any to crack, check out Coghlan’s Egg Holder. You can carry a dozen eggs and the plastic case is nearly indestructible. The molded handle makes carrying the eggs very simple. It’s dishwasher safe and you can carry it like a briefcase. It’s bright yellow, so you’ll always be able to find it. It is only for small size eggs, so it won’t fit extra large eggs. It’s a great choice for camping trips.