Best Bar Coaster Set

Rings can be fashionable if they’re on your hand, in your ears or even around a planet (shout out to Saturn). But they are never a good look on your table from leaving a glass with too much condensation on it. Eliminate the possibility of rings on your surfaces by using bar coasters to put your drinks on. A simple concept, coasters can save you a bunch of money and anxiety when it comes to the condition of your furniture. If you’ve ever been to a bar, you know these things are mass produced in cardboard form, but you’ll want something nicer for your home. We’ve highlighted some of the best sets for your home below to give your table some style (without the rings).

Best Changeable Coasters

For those who are looking to be able to accommodate all kinds of glasses, think about purchasing the COMFORTENA Silicone Absorbent Coasters for Drinks. These unique coasters can help you prevent drips, slips and spills while offering different colors to choose from to match your decor. There’s a felt pad on the inside of the coaster that you can use to soak up some moisture from your glass. You can also remove it to fit a wider glass inside the coaster. The premium silicone provides a slip-free base and they are made to be washed in the dishwasher if something should get on them. You’ll receive six coasters with this set.

Best Stone Coasters

For a more authentic feel, grab the Thirstystone Cinnabar Brand Coasters. These coasters are made from all-natural sandstone and their design is derived from natural stone formations. Each coaster has a different pattern and measures four inches in diameter. They are all an inch thick and will protect your table from spills and rings. Whether it’s your dining room table, night stand, kitchen table or coffee table, you won’t have to worry about any stains if you use this four-pack of coasters. The natural cork backing makes sure the coaster won’t scratch the table.

Best Coasters for Families with Kids

You’ll definitely want to start your kids early on using coasters to protect your furniture, which is why the rainbow colors of the ENKORE Coasters Novelty Set are a good idea. Perfect to use on any surface of table, whether it’s wood, granite, glass, marble or metal, these coasters come in a pack of six. Made from food-grade silicone, these are safe around kids and don’t have sharp edges. You can also get these in all black if you desire.