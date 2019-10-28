AirPods Pro with new colors and new features to launch this year

A new report from the Economic Daily News has provided us with some new and interesting details regarding Apple’s next-gen AirPods. Though we’re not even a year removed from Apple rolling out its second-gen AirPods, we’ve already seen a number of credible sources pointing towards Apple introducing a Pro version of its popular wireless earbuds sometime in the next few weeks.

Per the report, Apple’s AirPods Pro will come in an assortment of new colors. Though the white AirPods are certainly iconic — as an extension of the white earbuds popularized by the original iPod — the AirPods Pro will reportedly be available in as many as eight colors, including white, black, and a Midnight Green color similar to the recently released iPhone 11 Pro.

New colors aside, the Economic Daily News corroborates previous reports indicating that Apple’s next-gen AirPods will have support for noise cancellation. Though the feature might have an impact on battery life, previous reports have indicated that Apple has worked hard to keep battery life essentially the same. The report also adds that the AirPods Pro will incorporate improved water resistance.

What’s more, Apple’s AirPods Pro might feature a slightly tweaked design. And though nothing is for certain until an Apple executive gets on stage and makes it official, the following AirPods icon was recently spotted in an iOS 13.2 beta.

Image Source: MacRumors

As far as a release date is concerned, the report relays that we might see Apple’s new AirPods hit store shelves as early as late October or early November. Presumably Apple wants to get them out soon enough to take advantage of the busy holiday shopping season, though there’s still a slight chance they might be delayed until the beginning of 2020.

Price wise, the report claims that the AirPods Pro may be priced in the $260 range, which is quite a big jump from the $159 current AirPods are priced at.