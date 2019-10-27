Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of Oct. 27)

Although Apple TV+ is only launching with nine TV shows, its arrival this week signals a sea change in the world of streaming media. By the end of the month, both Apple and Disney will have introduced their own streaming services, and for the first time in years, Netflix will have real competition from companies that are willing to spend just as much — if not more — than the number one streamer in the world spends on its original content.
Industry news aside, Netflix has a busy November planned, including a bunch of quality licensed content, such as the entire Matrix trilogy, Step Brothers, Rosemary’s Baby, and the first Zombieland.
Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of October 27th, 2019:
Arrivals
Monday, October 28th
- A 3 Minute Hug — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Little Miss Sumo — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Shine On with Reese: Season 1
Tuesday, October 29th
- Arsenio Hall: Smart & Classy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Wednesday, October 30th
- Flavorful Origins: Yunnan Cuisine — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Thursday, October 31st
- Kengan Ashura: Part ll — NETFLIX ANIME
- Nowhere Man — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Raging Bull
Friday, November 1st
- American Son — NETFLIX TELEVISION EVENT
- Apache Warrior
- Atypical: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Go Team Roberts: Season 1
- Billy on the Street
- Christmas Break-In
- Christmas in the Heartlands
- Christmas Survival
- Drive — NETFLIX FILM
- Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
- Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
- Fire in Paradise — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Grease
- Hache — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Hello Ninja — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Holiday in the Wild — NETFLIX FILM
- Holly Star
- How to Be a Latin Lover
- Love Jones
- Mars: Season 2
- Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans: Seasons 1-2
- Paid in Full
- Queer Eye: We’re in Japan! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Rosemary’s Baby
- Rounders
- Santa Girl
- Sling Blade
- Spitfire: The Plane that Saved the World
- Step Brothers
- The Christmas Candle
- The Deep: Season 3
- The Game
- The King — NETFLIX FILM
- The Man Without Gravity — NETFLIX FILM
- The Matrix
- The Matrix Reloaded
- The Matrix Revolutions
- True: Grabbleapple Harvest — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Up North
- We Are the Wave — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Wild Child
- Zombieland
Departures
Tuesday, October 29th
- The Fall: Series 1
- The Imitation Game
Friday, November 1st
- 42
- 300
- A Dog’s Life
- As Good as It Gets
- Caddyshack
- Caddyshack 2
- Chasing Liberty
- Gran Torino
- Groundhog Day
- Little Women
- Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
- Recess: Taking the Fifth Grade
- Road House
- Romeo Is Bleeding
- Scary Movie 2
- Scream
- Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden
- Sex and the City: The Movie
- Stardust
- Stitches
- Taking Lives
- The American
- The Bank Job
- The Bishop’s Wife
- The House Bunny
- The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
- The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
- The Sixth Sense
Saturday, November 2nd
- Last Tango in Halifax: Season 1-3
We’ll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going from Netflix in November, plus a full calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s originals movies and shows.