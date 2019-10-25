Netflix will soon release the first trailer for its ambitious Game of Thrones alternative, and it will also hopefully tell us when The Witcher is supposed to start streaming. So far, the company only released a teaser trailer that definitely isn’t considered the first trailer for the series. That footage is supposed to arrive late next week, as Netflix takes the stage at the Lucca comics festival in Italy. Ahead of the event, we got to learn more details about the series from some of the main executives behind The Witcher since the embargo lifted and an Italian newspaper ran an extensive profile on the show. Separately, Netflix released several official images from The Witcher, as well as behind-the-scenes shots that reveal more details about the epic fantasy that’s about to be released.

The following shots (via io9) feature the main characters of the show, including Geralt, Yennifer, Ciri, and the monsters. The images also reveal what this Thrones replacement will look like. Spoiler, it’s going to remind us a lot of the Thrones universe.

Henry Cavill playing Geralt, on his horse Roach:

Geralt thinking about things in a bar:

Yennifer (Anya Chalotra) staring at other things:

Ciri (Freya Allan) likes long walks out in the woods:

Someone holding hands with a monster:

Geralt getting ready for an epic fight against a different sort of monster:

Some of the epic fighting:

Some of the equipment that’s filming it all:

