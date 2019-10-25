Best Toothbrush for Whitening Teeth

Going for a routine teeth cleaning can be a daunting task, to say the least. While it’s obviously something you should do on a regular basis, there are ways to keep your teeth pearly white in between cleanings. Brushing them is obviously one of them, but what if somebody told you that you were doing the whole “brushing” thing wrong? While a regular toothbrush might help keep your teeth healthy and cavity-free, whitening them might prove to be a bit difficult. Luckily, there are plenty of different models that put an emphasis on whitening and are capable of doing things that, frankly, a standard toothbrush can’t. So let’s go through some of the best toothbrushes for whitening your teeth and perhaps you can push back that next dental appointment of yours.

Best Electric Toothbrush for Whitening Teeth

Electric toothbrushes are simply more adept than a traditional brush when it comes to removing plaque and gunk from your teeth. Some models are also great for whitening your teeth. You can certainly put the Sonic Electric Toothbrush on that list. It contains sonic vibration up to 40,000 strokes per minute which, in turn, removes up to 100% more stains than a regular brush. It features several different modes — C for cleaning, M for gum massage, and S for sensitive teeth. If you really want a great whitening, however, you need to attach the extra black brush head, which is to be used with a teeth whitening powder for maximum results.

Best Charcoal Toothbrush for Whitening Teeth

You might not have ever heard of a charcoal toothbrush before, but that’s about to change. This Five Pack Charcoal Toothbrush Slim Teeth Head Whitening Brush for Adults & Children by Dental Expert will make you never go back to using a regular bristle brush again. These charcoal toothbrushes are designed by dental experts to remove up to 99% of plaque by getting to hard-to-reach areas. The fine charcoal bristles are great for sensitive teeth and are designed to whiten teeth, remove food debris, and get rid of coffee, smoke and wine stains. If you’ve never tried a charcoal bristled toothbrush before, now is a pretty opportune time to do so.

Best Toothbrush/Toothpaste Combo

If you’re already sold on the powers of the charcoal toothbrush, you might want to opt for a charcoal toothbrush and charcoal toothpaste combination. This Hello Oral Care Activated Charcoal Teeth Whitening Fluoride Free & SLS Free Toothpaste pack is a great choice. The set comes with two activated charcoal, fluoride-free whitening toothpaste and a BPA-free, charcoal-bristled toothbrush to give you the perfect whitening combination. The toothpaste is formulated with activated charcoal, made from bamboo and coconut oil for an all-natural teeth whitener and polisher. It’s also mint-flavored, so it’s not too much of an adjustment from a taste standpoint.