Doing your own laundry gives you options, not only of what to wear again since you won’t have a huge pile of clothes in the corner anymore, but also what kind of fabric softener, laundry detergent or dryer sheet to use. There are a ton of different options these days but who really wants to lug a giant tub of laundry detergent with them to and from the laundry room or, worse, the laundromat? That’s why laundry pods are so convenient. They are packed with concentrated materials, so you don’t have to worry about pouring a cup of liquid into a machine. So if you’re looking for a quality way to clean your clothes and not something to eat (remember when that was a thing?), check out any of these laundry pods and have your outfits looking stunning.

Best Laundry Pod

With a ton of cleaning power, the Tide PODS 3 in 1 HE Turbo Laundry Detergent Pacs have a scent of spring meadow. You’ll get 81 pods in this tub and each of them consists of 90% active ingredients, so you’ll get mostly cleaning products rather than a pod with water. It boasts 10x more of cleaning power than normal brand cleaners. It will make your whites whiter and your colors brighter while working out any stains. It dissolves in both hot and cold water, so you don’t have to worry about only using it with one kind of load. It’s a detergent, stain remover and color brightener all in one.

Best Natural Laundry Pod

If you’re looking for a natural clean while keeping your clothes fresh, you can opt for the Grab Green Natural 3 in 1 Laundry Detergent Pods. You’ll be able to wash 60 loads of laundry with this pack and each will be loaded with organic enzyme-powered cleaning prowess. These pods are plant and mineral-based and all the ingredients are responsibly sourced. It saves you time and money, because of the pods’ three in one cleaning abilities. It’s cruelty-free and safer for you, your family and the planet.

Best Laundry Machine Tablet

Priding itself on getting rid of any nasty odors in your washing machine, the Affresh Washer Machine Cleaner is a great option. Rather than washing your clothes, this washes your washer, making sure there’s no mold or mildew in it. Perfect for top or front loading machines, this specially formulated tablet dissolves slowly and will break up residue better than bleach. You should use these once a month to keep your machine fresh and these tablets have a shelf life of two years. You’ll receive six tablets per pack.