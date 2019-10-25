If you’ve ever heard someone say they like the “ambiance” of a room, there’s probably a 99% chance they were referring to the lighting. Of course, lighting isn’t everything, but there’s no doubt that it plays a major factor in any type of room setup. String lights, in particular, are a great way to spruce up any area that one might deem “bland.” If you are looking to up the ambiance of your room, you should consider buying a set or two of string lights. There are, however, a few different directions you can go depending on taste and style. So we’ll take a look at some of the best indoor string lights for your room, with an emphasis on the “a” word. That’s ambiance, of course.

Best Multi-Color String Lights

If you’re someone who likes to switch things up depending on your mood, you should probably opt for a set of string lights that can change colors. These YIHONG Christmas Fairy String Lights are the perfect option. These lights contain ultra-convenient USB plug-in compatibility, meaning you can plug them into your laptop, TV, or through a power bank for an easy power-up. They come with a 24-key remote control, so you can choose between thirteen different colors (blue, white, red, green, orange, purple, pink, and white, amongst others), dim and brighten, set a timer, and change to different modes like strobe and fade. They’re also super flexible, so you can mold them into different shapes for a fully-customizable light experience.

Best Curtain String Lights

Curtains are always a great place to hang decorative lighting. If you’re looking to do just that, you should consider these Twinkle Star 300 LED Window Curtain String Lights. These powerful LED lights hang vertically from your curtains and are easy to setup and control, thanks to the remote control that’s attached to the lights. They can be set to eight different modes: waves, sequential, slogs, chasing/flash, slow fade, twinkle/flash, and steady on. They’re also waterproof, not to mention durable and versatile, making them a great option for either your room or for special holiday or event use.

Best Indoor/Outdoor String Lights

For lights with a bit more versatility — lights that you can hang basically anywhere — this SUNTHIN Pack of Two 48ft String of Lights will definitely do the trick. This two pack contains 96 total feet in durable, waterproof string lights that can be used either indoors or out. They’re made with heavy-duty wire with weather-proof sockets for increased protection against the elements. The lights include an extra 18 incandescent bulbs with 15 standard E26 sockets, so you can change the bulb if needed. The lights are linkable, in the event that you want to add (or remove) lights for your setup.