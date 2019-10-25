With colder weather comes chapped skin. It’s just the way things work. While moisturizing your skin can take a long time, getting rid of dry skin can be even more of a chore. That’s why you need a dry body brush. These brushes can take off the top dead layer of skin to leave your body with more glow. Revitalize your skin during the toughest months with a dry body brush to remove cellulite before you put lotion on. You’ll be able to eliminate toxins and have your skin looking its very best, thanks to any of these dry body brushes.

Best Dry Body Brush Set

With the ability to relieve swelling or aches, the ZEN ME Premium Dry Brushing Body Brush Set can help you feel your very best about your body. All it takes is five minutes a day to use this brush set and you’ll be on your way to clearer, healthier looking skin. The head of the brush can detach from the handle, so you can use it more easily. Attached are medium firm natural boar bristles with a longer curved cut on polished lotus wood. It has a 100% cotton strap that you can slide over your hand. You also get exfoliating gloves, a konjac sponge, a pumice stone and a book for helpful skin tips.

Best Skin Brush

A perfect way to cleanse the lymphatic system, the Yerba Prima Tampico Skin Brush is simple to use. This brush will remove the top layer of dead skin and stimulate circulation, so your blood begins to flow into your skin better. It’ll help you maintain a supple glow and get rid of skin cells that may be filled with dirt or grime. This all-natural vegetable fiber brush deeply cleanses pores and helps make skin look smoother than it was. It has a long handle, so you can reach tough areas like your back.

Best Brush for an At-Home Spa Treatment

Give yourself a spa treatment without dropping hundreds of dollars with the SpaVerde Dry Brushing Body Brush. If you want to continue to look young, you know how important it is to have a solid skin care routine. With this brush set, you’ll get a body brush, a face brush, and a linen storage bag. This brush head can also detach from the handle, letting you reach your whole body. You can stimulate collagen production and improve the texture of your skin. Exfoliating has never been easier because these brushes have natural boar bristles and are backed by a 90-day money-back guarantee.