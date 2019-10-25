Apple TV app now available on Amazon Fire TV devices ahead of Apple TV+ launch

Apple and Amazon might be rivals, but if Apple’s new streaming service is going to succeed, it needs to be available on as many platforms as possible from the jump. To that end, Apple released the Apple TV app on Amazon’s Fire TV Stick (2nd Gen), Fire TV Stick 4K, and Fire TV Basic Edition this week.

If you have any of these three devices, you can download and begin using Apple TV right away, where you will have access to your entire iTunes library, as well as Apple TV+ when it launches on November 1st.

If you want to buy or rent something from iTunes, you’ll need to do so on your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, or PC, but the content will immediately be available on the app once the purchase is complete. The same is true of an Apple TV+ subscription — you’ll need to subscribe from another device to access Apple TV+ on your Fire TV. It’s a bit more complicated than we’d like, but it’s better than not having the app at all.

If you want to get the app on your compatible Fire TV, you can either search for “Apple TV” by clicking the search icon in the top navigation on your device, or just head to this page on your browser and click “Continue.”

Amazon says that the Apple TV app will soon be available on the Fire TV Cube (1st and 2nd Gen), Fire TV (3rd Gen pendant design), Toshiba and Insignia Fire TV Edition smart TVs, and Nebula sound bar. If you have the Fire TV (1st and 2nd Gen) or Fire TV Stick (1st Gen), you’ll need to upgrade your hardware to get the app.