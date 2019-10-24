Best Thermos for Hot Food

As the temperature drops at night and the fall weather creeps in, you’ll make sure you want to cozy up with some warmth. If you still want to spend some nights outside, especially for those who like camping, you’ll want to to keep your liquids warm. That’s why you need a thermos. A thermos is designed to keep your soup, coffee, tea or whatever food or drink you have in there warm while you are outdoors. It’s also perfect for ice fishing, skiing, or any other winter activities. Since they are vacuum-insulated, they can also keep drinks cold. But for this time of year, you’ll want to take a look at any of the three we’ve highlighted below to maintain the warm temperatures for your food.

Best Overall Thermos

Well, you can’t really talk about thermoses without using the namesake. The THERMOS Stainless King Beverage Bottle comes in many different sizes, including the 40 ounce version. It is also offered in various colors and has vacuum insulation for maximum temperature retention. It’ll keep your liquid the desired temperature for up to 24 hours. The durable stainless-steel exterior and interior keeps the bottle cool to the touch and sweat proof from hot liquids. The lid is also a serving cup and it is twistable, so you can easily pour into the cup.

Best Large Quantity Thermos

Holding a lot of liquid to feed yourself or your family, the Stanley Classic Vacuum Bottle can keep your drinks hot or cold for 32 hours. It even keeps your iced drinks icy for 160 hours. This bottle holds two quarts, or 64 ounces of liquid, so you’ll be able to pour a lot in and out of it. It is made from 18/8 stainless steel that won’t rust and is naturally BPA-free. It’s leaf-proof and easy to pack, while the cap can be used as a cup. It can hold an entire pot of coffee to keep you fresh all day long. The attached handle makes carrying it simple.

Best Value Thermos

For a quality option that won’t break the bank, the Simple Modern 16oz Provision Food Jar should be your first choice. These jars are double-walled and vacuum-insulated to keep your food the right temperature for hours. It is made from matte powder-coated 18/8 stainless steel, so it looks and feels durable while lasting for a long time. It has a wide mouth to make eating from it and cleaning it super easy. The top of the jar is twistable and has a solid handle to carry. It’s great for soups, stews, coffee or even baby food.