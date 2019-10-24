Best Resistance Band Set

One of the biggest exercise myths is the notion that you can only build muscle by lifting weights. This certainly isn’t the case — resistance, in general, can help you build solid, lean muscle without adding too much stress on your joints. The best way to do this, obviously, is getting yourself a resistance band set that attacks all muscle groups. They’re versatile, easy-to-use, and, best of all, they don’t take up a bunch of space in your home like a traditional exercise machine or set of weights would. Here, we’ll take a look at some of the best resistance band sets to enhance — or replace — your old exercise routine. Let’s check ’em out.

Best Overall Resistance Band Set

For a versatile set of resistance bands that can target nearly every area of the body, this 38-piece Bodylastics Resistance Bands Set is your best bet. These stackable bands allow users to add and subtract weight as they please. In this case, however, this 38-piece set allows you to add up to 524 pounds of resistance. Each band is made with a patented anti-snap design, so you never have to worry about breaking any of the bands. The whole set comes with 16 Anti-Snap bands with upgraded Aluminum Clips, an Ultraanchor door anchor with 24 different points of connection, four heavy-duty handles, four heavy-duty ankle straps, one small anywhere anchor, three door anchors, one large anywhere anchor, one band barrier, an instruction manual, a wall rack, and a large gym bag to store everything.

Best Resistance Bands for Powerlifting

Conversely, if you’re simply looking to add some extra resistance to your already-vigorous weightlifting routine, the WODFitters Pull Up Assistance Bands are a solid option. Simply choose between five levels of resistance bands, depending on a few factors including body weight and the number of pull-ups you can do, and add them to either your bodyweight or weightlifting routine (bench press, deadlifts, etc.). You can also opt to buy multiple bands for different levels of resistance. Either way, these bands have the ability to enhance your regular routine without actually adding any additional weight.

Best Value Resistance Band Set

From an overall value standpoint, this UPOWEX Resistance Bands Set is a great way to get a full set of resistance bands, along with a comprehensive exercise guide, for a great price. The full set comes with five color-coded resistance bands based on weight resistance — yellow (10 lbs), blue (20 lbs), green (30 lbs), black (40 lbs), and red (50 lbs). The bands can be stacked for a generous max resistance of 150 lbs and each band is made with eco-friendly natural latex made with anti-snap technology. The full set comes with the five aforementioned bands, one waterproof carry bag, one door anchor, two cushioned handles, two ankle straps, and one workout guide, in addition to a 100% satisfaction lifetime guarantee.