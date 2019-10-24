Best High Visibility Vest

Running is one of the best ways to exercise for your entire body. But with the days getting shorter, it’s harder to get your few miles in while it’s light outside. Whenever you’re on the roads alone at night, it can be hard for car drivers to see you. But if you have a high visibility vest on, you’ll stand out on the roads and keep yourself safe. The same sentiment goes for anyone who works construction or roadside assistance at any time of day. If you’re near the streets when the sun goes down, you should protect yourself with any of the terrific options we’ve hand selected for you below.

Best Visibility Vest with Pockets

Packed with not only two side pockets, the JKSafety 9 Pockets Class 2 High Visibility Zipper Front Safety Vest takes your storage needs into big time consideration. This 100% polyester vest is made from reflective material that is durable, breathable and lightweight. It is a neon yellow vest that has reflective strips on the waist, chest, shoulders and back. All of the nine pockets have a zipper Velcro clamshell closure for easy access. It comes in many different sizes ranging from Medium to 5X-Large. This vest received full compliance marks with ANSI/ISEA 107 Class 2 Type R.

Best Visibility Vest for Running

If you don’t want to wear a full vest while you’re running, which is understandable, you can choose the Apace Vision Reflective Vest. This neon vest is two straps and a waist band that will go easily over your outfit but make you seen to the world. It is crafted using high quality silver reflective material and is fully adjustable and breathable. It’ll fit over winter or summer clothes and only weighs 6.5 ounces. You can do just about any outdoor activity safely at night or in harsh conditions when you’re wearing these suspenders. It also comes with a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

Best Value Vest

With multiple reflective strips on it, the Neiko 53941A High Visibility Safety Vest is a great cost-effective option. This fluorescent yellow vest reduces the risk of accidents and has two vertical and two horizontal reflective areas that are 2″ wide. This 100% polyester vest comes with a tighter fit, so make sure you size up two to three sizes for a looser fit or right on if you want a tight one. It comes in sizes from medium to 3X-Large. The front is zippered, so it’s easy to slip on and off. It meets multiple standards for safety requirements.