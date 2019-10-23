November might be the most important month for Netflix since the company debuted its first original show in February of 2013. Both Disney and Apple are set to introduce their own streaming services this month, and while Netflix has an established user base that will stick with them for years to come, the level of competition has increased greatly. But, as always, Netflix has plenty of original content to counter its challengers.

Several notable Netflix shows are returning in November, including Atypical, The Crown, The Dragon Prince, and The End of the F***ing World, but the most highly-anticipated Netflix original next month is actually a new movie: Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman. Let’s see if either Apple or Disney can top that.

Check out all of the arrivals and departures on Netflix’s streaming service for November 2019 below:

Streaming November 1st

Streaming November 4th

A Holiday Engagement

Christmas Crush

Dear Santa

The Devil Next Door — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

District 9

Streaming November 5th

Streaming November 6th

Burning Cane

SCAMS — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Shadow

Streaming November 7th

The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open

Streaming November 8th

Streaming November 9th

Little Things: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming November 10th

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming November 11th

A Single Man

Chief of Staff: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming November 12th

Streaming November 13th

Maradona in Mexico — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming November 14th

The Stranded — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming November 15th

Streaming November 16th

Suffragette

Streaming November 17th

The Crown: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming November 19th

Iliza: Unveiled — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

No hay tiempo para la verguenza — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming November 20th

Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Dream/Killer

Lorena, la de pies ligeros — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming November 21st

The Knight Before Christmas — NETFLIX FILM

Mortel — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming November 22nd

Streaming November 23rd

End of Watch

Streaming November 24th

Shot Caller

Streaming November 25th

Dirty John: Season 1

Streaming November 26th

Mike Birbiglia: The New One — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Super Monsters Save Christmas — NETFLIX FAMILY

True: Winter Wishes — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming November 27th

Broken — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Irishman — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming November 28th

Holiday Rush — NETFLIX FILM

John Crist: I Ain’t Prayin For That — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Merry Happy Whatever — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mytho — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming November 29th

Coming Soon

Levius — NETFLIX ANIME

Keep reading for the full list of movies, shows, and specials being removed from Netflix next month. You can also watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming to the service in November below:

Leaving November 1st

42

300

A Dog’s Life

As Good as It Gets

Caddyshack

Caddyshack 2

Chasing Liberty

Gran Torino

Groundhog Day

Little Women

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Recess: Taking the Fifth Grade

Road House

Romeo Is Bleeding

Scary Movie 2

Scream

Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden

Sex and the City: The Movie

Stardust

Stitches

Taking Lives

The American

The Bank Job

The Bishop’s Wife

The House Bunny

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The Sixth Sense

Leaving November 2nd

Last Tango in Halifax: Season 1-3

Leaving November 3rd

Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby: Season 1

Leaving November 5th

Blue Bloods: Season 1-8

Leaving November 15th

Continuum: Season 1-4

Leaving November 16th

Mamma Mia!

Leaving November 22nd

Nikita: Season 1-4

Leaving November 23rd

The Red Road: Season 1-2

Leaving November 25th

Boyhood

Leaving November 29th

Coco

Leaving November 30th

Life Unexpected: Season 1-2

That’s everything you need to know about Netflix in November. As always, we’ll be back every Sunday with weekly lists of all the arrivals and departures, so you don’t have to scroll through this post every time.