Jacob Siegal
October 23rd, 2019 at 10:35 AM

November might be the most important month for Netflix since the company debuted its first original show in February of 2013. Both Disney and Apple are set to introduce their own streaming services this month, and while Netflix has an established user base that will stick with them for years to come, the level of competition has increased greatly. But, as always, Netflix has plenty of original content to counter its challengers.

Several notable Netflix shows are returning in November, including Atypical, The Crown, The Dragon Prince, and The End of the F***ing World, but the most highly-anticipated Netflix original next month is actually a new movie: Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman. Let’s see if either Apple or Disney can top that.

Don't Miss: Big sale slices this 15-piece knife set to just $56

Check out all of the arrivals and departures on Netflix’s streaming service for November 2019 below:

Streaming November 1st

  • American SonNETFLIX TELEVISION EVENT
  • Apache Warrior
  • Atypical: Season 3 NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Go Team Roberts: Season 1
  • Billy on the Street
  • Christmas Break-In
  • Christmas in the Heartlands
  • Christmas Survival
  • Drive NETFLIX FILM
  • Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
  • Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
  • Fire in Paradise NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • Grease
  • HacheNETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Hello Ninja NETFLIX FAMILY
  • Holiday in the Wild NETFLIX FILM
  • Holly Star
  • How to Be a Latin Lover
  • Love Jones
  • Mars: Season 2
  • Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans: Seasons 1-2
  • Paid in Full
  • Queer Eye: We’re in Japan! NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Rosemary’s Baby
  • Rounders
  • Santa Girl
  • Sling Blade
  • Spitfire: The Plane that Saved the World
  • Step Brothers
  • The Christmas Candle
  • The Deep: Season 3
  • The Game
  • The King NETFLIX FILM
  • The Man Without Gravity NETFLIX FILM
  • The Matrix
  • The Matrix Reloaded
  • The Matrix Revolutions
  • True: Grabbleapple Harvest NETFLIX FAMILY
  • Up North
  • We Are the Wave NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Wild Child
  • Zombieland

Streaming November 4th

  • A Holiday Engagement
  • Christmas Crush
  • Dear Santa
  • The Devil Next Door NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • District 9

Streaming November 5th

Streaming November 6th

  • Burning Cane
  • SCAMS NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Shadow

Streaming November 7th

  • The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open

Streaming November 8th

Streaming November 9th

Streaming November 10th

Streaming November 11th

Streaming November 12th

Streaming November 13th

Streaming November 14th

Streaming November 15th

Streaming November 16th

  • Suffragette

Streaming November 17th

Streaming November 19th

  • Iliza: Unveiled NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • No hay tiempo para la verguenza NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming November 20th

  • Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • Dream/Killer
  • Lorena, la de pies ligeros NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming November 21st

Streaming November 22nd

Streaming November 23rd

  • End of Watch

Streaming November 24th

  • Shot Caller

Streaming November 25th

  • Dirty John: Season 1

Streaming November 26th

  • Mike Birbiglia: The New OneNETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Super Monsters Save Christmas NETFLIX FAMILY
  • True: Winter Wishes NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming November 27th

  • Broken NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • The Irishman NETFLIX FILM

Streaming November 28th

Streaming November 29th

Coming Soon

Keep reading for the full list of movies, shows, and specials being removed from Netflix next month. You can also watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming to the service in November below:

Leaving November 1st

  • 42
  • 300
  • A Dog’s Life
  • As Good as It Gets
  • Caddyshack
  • Caddyshack 2
  • Chasing Liberty
  • Gran Torino
  • Groundhog Day
  • Little Women
  • Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
  • Recess: Taking the Fifth Grade
  • Road House
  • Romeo Is Bleeding
  • Scary Movie 2
  • Scream
  • Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden
  • Sex and the City: The Movie
  • Stardust
  • Stitches
  • Taking Lives
  • The American
  • The Bank Job
  • The Bishop’s Wife
  • The House Bunny
  • The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
  • The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
  • The Sixth Sense

Leaving November 2nd

  • Last Tango in Halifax: Season 1-3

Leaving November 3rd

  • Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby: Season 1

Leaving November 5th

  • Blue Bloods: Season 1-8

Leaving November 15th

  • Continuum: Season 1-4

Leaving November 16th

  • Mamma Mia!

Leaving November 22nd

  • Nikita: Season 1-4

Leaving November 23rd

  • The Red Road: Season 1-2

Leaving November 25th

  • Boyhood

Leaving November 29th

  • Coco

Leaving November 30th

  • Life Unexpected: Season 1-2

That’s everything you need to know about Netflix in November. As always, we’ll be back every Sunday with weekly lists of all the arrivals and departures, so you don’t have to scroll through this post every time.

Image Source: Netflix
Tags: