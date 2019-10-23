November might be the most important month for Netflix since the company debuted its first original show in February of 2013. Both Disney and Apple are set to introduce their own streaming services this month, and while Netflix has an established user base that will stick with them for years to come, the level of competition has increased greatly. But, as always, Netflix has plenty of original content to counter its challengers.
Several notable Netflix shows are returning in November, including Atypical, The Crown, The Dragon Prince, and The End of the F***ing World, but the most highly-anticipated Netflix original next month is actually a new movie: Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman. Let’s see if either Apple or Disney can top that.
Check out all of the arrivals and departures on Netflix’s streaming service for November 2019 below:
Streaming November 1st
- American Son — NETFLIX TELEVISION EVENT
- Apache Warrior
- Atypical: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Go Team Roberts: Season 1
- Billy on the Street
- Christmas Break-In
- Christmas in the Heartlands
- Christmas Survival
- Drive — NETFLIX FILM
- Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
- Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
- Fire in Paradise — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Grease
- Hache — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Hello Ninja — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Holiday in the Wild — NETFLIX FILM
- Holly Star
- How to Be a Latin Lover
- Love Jones
- Mars: Season 2
- Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans: Seasons 1-2
- Paid in Full
- Queer Eye: We’re in Japan! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Rosemary’s Baby
- Rounders
- Santa Girl
- Sling Blade
- Spitfire: The Plane that Saved the World
- Step Brothers
- The Christmas Candle
- The Deep: Season 3
- The Game
- The King — NETFLIX FILM
- The Man Without Gravity — NETFLIX FILM
- The Matrix
- The Matrix Reloaded
- The Matrix Revolutions
- True: Grabbleapple Harvest — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Up North
- We Are the Wave — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Wild Child
- Zombieland
Streaming November 4th
- A Holiday Engagement
- Christmas Crush
- Dear Santa
- The Devil Next Door — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- District 9
Streaming November 5th
- The End of the F***ing World: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Tune in for Love — NETFLIX FILM
- Undercover Brother 2
Streaming November 6th
- Burning Cane
- SCAMS — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Shadow
Streaming November 7th
- The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open
Streaming November 8th
- Busted!: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Greatest Events of WWII in HD Colour — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Green Eggs and Ham — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Let It Snow — NETFLIX FILM
- Paradise Beach — NETFLIX FILM
- Wild District: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming November 9th
- Little Things: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming November 10th
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming November 11th
- A Single Man
- Chief of Staff: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming November 12th
- Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Jeff Garlin: Our Man In Chicago — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming November 13th
- Maradona in Mexico — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming November 14th
- The Stranded — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming November 15th
- Avlu: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Club — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Earthquake Bird — NETFLIX FILM
- GO!: The Unforgettable Party — NETFLIX FAMILY
- House Arrest — NETFLIX FILM
- I’m with the Band: Nasty Cherry — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Klaus — NETFLIX FILM
- Llama Llama: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- The Toys That Made Us: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming November 16th
- Suffragette
Streaming November 17th
- The Crown: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming November 19th
- Iliza: Unveiled — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- No hay tiempo para la verguenza — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming November 20th
- Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Dream/Killer
- Lorena, la de pies ligeros — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming November 21st
- The Knight Before Christmas — NETFLIX FILM
- Mortel — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming November 22nd
- Dino Girl Gauko — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Dragon Prince: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- High Seas: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Meet the Adebanjos: Seasons 1-3
- Mon frère — NETFLIX FILM
- Nailed It! Holiday!: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Narcoworld: Dope Stories — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Nobody’s Looking — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Singapore Social — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 8 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming November 23rd
- End of Watch
Streaming November 24th
- Shot Caller
Streaming November 25th
- Dirty John: Season 1
Streaming November 26th
- Mike Birbiglia: The New One — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Super Monsters Save Christmas — NETFLIX FAMILY
- True: Winter Wishes — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming November 27th
- Broken — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- The Irishman — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming November 28th
- Holiday Rush — NETFLIX FILM
- John Crist: I Ain’t Prayin For That — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Merry Happy Whatever — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Mytho — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming November 29th
- Atlantics — NETFLIX FILM
- Chip and Potato: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- I Lost My Body — NETFLIX FILM
- La Reina del Sur: Season 2
- The Movies That Made Us — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Sugar Rush Christmas — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Coming Soon
- Levius — NETFLIX ANIME
Keep reading for the full list of movies, shows, and specials being removed from Netflix next month. You can also watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming to the service in November below:
Leaving November 1st
- 42
- 300
- A Dog’s Life
- As Good as It Gets
- Caddyshack
- Caddyshack 2
- Chasing Liberty
- Gran Torino
- Groundhog Day
- Little Women
- Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
- Recess: Taking the Fifth Grade
- Road House
- Romeo Is Bleeding
- Scary Movie 2
- Scream
- Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden
- Sex and the City: The Movie
- Stardust
- Stitches
- Taking Lives
- The American
- The Bank Job
- The Bishop’s Wife
- The House Bunny
- The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
- The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
- The Sixth Sense
Leaving November 2nd
- Last Tango in Halifax: Season 1-3
Leaving November 3rd
- Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby: Season 1
Leaving November 5th
- Blue Bloods: Season 1-8
Leaving November 15th
- Continuum: Season 1-4
Leaving November 16th
- Mamma Mia!
Leaving November 22nd
- Nikita: Season 1-4
Leaving November 23rd
- The Red Road: Season 1-2
Leaving November 25th
- Boyhood
Leaving November 29th
- Coco
Leaving November 30th
- Life Unexpected: Season 1-2
That’s everything you need to know about Netflix in November. As always, we’ll be back every Sunday with weekly lists of all the arrivals and departures, so you don’t have to scroll through this post every time.