Apple just released iOS 13.2 developer beta 4

Yet another iOS 13.2 beta is being seeded to developers today. It has now been a month since the release of iOS 13.1, which Apple was forced to roll out early due to issues with the initial iOS 13 release. We don’t know how much longer it will be before iOS 13.2 is widely available, but we imagine it won’t be much longer.
Apple didn’t share any worthwhile release notes for developer beta 3, but we’ll update this post if anything noteworthy about the fourth developer beta makes its way online.
If you’re wondering whether or not your device is compatible with the new iOS 13.2 or iPadOS 13.2 beta that rolled out today, we put together a full list below that contains every compatible device:
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone 11
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone XR
- iPhone X
- iPhone 8
- iPhone 8 Plus
- iPhone 7
- iPhone 7 Plus
- iPhone 6s
- iPhone 6s Plus
- iPhone SE
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro 3rd generation
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2nd generation
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st generation
- 10.5-inch iPad Pro
- 9.7-inch iPad Pro
- iPad Air 3rd generation
- iPad Air 2
- iPad 6th generation
- iPad 5th generation
- iPad mini 5th generation
- iPad mini 4
- iPod touch 7th generation
As we’re sure you know by now, installing a new iOS 13 or iPadOS beta on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch couldn’t be easier. Just navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and then tap “Download and Install” at the bottom of that page. If you want, you can also install the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to a computer. Whichever method you choose, just make sure to back up your device before installing the update.