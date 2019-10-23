Apple just released iOS 13.2 developer beta 4

Yet another iOS 13.2 beta is being seeded to developers today. It has now been a month since the release of iOS 13.1, which Apple was forced to roll out early due to issues with the initial iOS 13 release. We don’t know how much longer it will be before iOS 13.2 is widely available, but we imagine it won’t be much longer.

Apple didn’t share any worthwhile release notes for developer beta 3, but we’ll update this post if anything noteworthy about the fourth developer beta makes its way online.

If you’re wondering whether or not your device is compatible with the new iOS 13.2 or iPadOS 13.2 beta that rolled out today, we put together a full list below that contains every compatible device:

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE

12.9-inch iPad Pro 3rd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 2nd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st generation

10.5-inch iPad Pro

9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPad Air 3rd generation

iPad Air 2

iPad 6th generation

iPad 5th generation

iPad mini 5th generation

iPad mini 4

iPod touch 7th generation

As we’re sure you know by now, installing a new iOS 13 or iPadOS beta on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch couldn’t be easier. Just navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and then tap “Download and Install” at the bottom of that page. If you want, you can also install the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to a computer. Whichever method you choose, just make sure to back up your device before installing the update.