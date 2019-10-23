Best Serving Tray

Be the person that causes everyone in the room’s face to light up when you bring over delicious food on a serving tray. Obviously, it’s more the food that makes people ecstatic but you can’t carry it to them without a tray. Having a tray with handles allows you to make any moment or morning feel like you’re ordering room service from a fancy hotel. Treating someone to breakfast in bed shouldn’t only happen on a birthday or Mother’s Day. Make carrying things to and from the kitchen easier with a serving tray. If you’re ready to up your hosting game, we’ve hand picked three great serving tray options for you below.

Best Wooden Tray

If you want a tray that’s good to use for any occasion or time of day, then look towards the Greenco Rectangle Bamboo Butler Serving Tray with Handles. This bamboo tray is environmentally friendly and is stronger than normal wood. It measures 16.5″ x 10.5″ x 2.35″, meaning you can pack a lot onto it. The design has an elegant finish and each side has wide cut handles that are simple to hold and make carrying it a whole lot easier. The edges of the tray are raised to form a lip, so things won’t slide off of it. This tray is meant to be hand washed with soapy warm water.

Best Plastic Tray

For a big tray that will allow you to take less trips to and from the kitchen, reach for the Zak Designs Large Gallery Serving Tray. With measurements of 21″ x 13.5″, you’ll have a ton of room to pile plates on. It is BPA-free and comes in eggshell white, red, black or white. The handles are unobtrusive but also easy to hold, so you can slide your hands in without a problem. The bottom edge allows for stacking without sliding and it’s great for both indoor and outdoor use. It is made of durable melamine.

Best Bed Tray

Setting up shop so you can eat breakfast in bed, the Winsome Wood 94725 Sedona Bed Tray has a beautiful antique walnut finish. It has handles that are carved in for easy portability. It has legs that will fold down to help the tray stand, when you want to sit up in bed, or they can fold up when you need a flat surface. The tray is 24″ x 14.3″ x 10.98″, giving you all the space to put pancakes, eggs, cereal and coffee on it. It’s an ideal set up for anybody who is tending to someone who is sick and it can be wiped with a damp cloth to clean it.