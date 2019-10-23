Best Safety Glasses

You can never be too careful. When you’re doing home improvement work or if you work in an industry with a lot of heavy machinery, you’re going to need to wear safety glasses. Safety glasses protect your eyes from having harmful chemicals, dust particles or even shavings enter them. Wearing them is always recommended if you’re doing work on your car or even doing serious yard work, like cutting down a tree. Nowadays, safety glasses aren’t all blocky and uncomfortable to wear as they were in the past. Guarantee that your eyes stay covered and you avoid any injuries by checking out any of these pairs of glasses.

Best Pack of Safety Glasses

If you need to buy in bulk for either a job site or just multiple people at your own house, you should take a look at the Gateway Safety 4699 StarLite Gumballs Safety Glasses Pack of 10. Each one of these pairs of glasses weighs less than an ounce, but they are durable enough for all-day protection. You’ll receive 10 different colors: blueberry, cherry red, cotton candy, orange, lemon yellow, lime green, grape, vanilla, mocha brown and black licorice. They feature a universal fit template that provides side protection that’s equal to the front, clear-lens protection. You can order these scratch-resistant, polycarbonate lenses in the standard size or the smaller size.

Best Anti-Fog Glasses

Keeping your eyes safe from direct or peripheral hits, the NoCry Safety Glasses come with black and green frames. They are made from strong polycarbonate that wrap around your eyes and the side of your face. They also keep your eyes safe from 90-100% of harmful UV rays. The sides and nose piece adjust to give you a more personalized fit. The lenses are fog, glare, and scratch-resistant, so you’ll be able to clearly see the task at hand. You can use these in the workshop or even on the racquetball court.

Best Cushioned Glasses

For a pair of glasses that is strong yet comfortable, you’ll need to check out the DEWALT DPG55-11C Clear Anti-Fog Protective Safety Glasses. The temples of the glasses are rubber-tipped, so they are secure to your head and won’t indent your skin. The temples are also telescoping, allowing you to set them to your size. The polycarbonate lens is impact-resistant and the arms are ratcheting for a precise fit. The brow portion is cushioned for extra comfort and protection. You can get these in a clear lens or a shaded one.