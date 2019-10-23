Best Men’s Belt

Losing, or worse yet, gaining a bunch of weight can be quite an annoying problem to have — at least when it comes to fitting into your old clothes. Pants, especially, can be an issue, as your once comfortable pair of slacks are now either destined for the Goodwill or closet purgatory. If you happened to lose weight, however (good for you!), you’re in luck — that’s why they invented the belt. But a belt isn’t just for keeping those trousers at waist level; they can also serve as a stylish accessory capable of tying together almost any outfit. So if you fall into either demographics — skinnier than usual, fashionable, or both — you should consider purchasing a few belts for your wardrobe. So let’s take a look at some of the best men’s belts on the web so you can finally tie that outfit (and/or those pants) together without a hitch.

Best Belt for Casual Wear

If you’re looking for a casual belt to wear with your everyday wear, this Men’s Casual Leather Belt from Columbia is the way to go. Made with 40% Leather, 40% Bonded Leather, and 20% Polyurethane, this belt goes great with any casual outfit. Each belt comes in at 0.7″ high and 14″ wide and it’s recommended that you order one size up from your regular pant size. And while brown is the most popular color, at least in terms of casual wear, you can also opt for white, tan, navy, or black, depending on your preference.

Best Dress Belt

Whether it’s for work, your best friend’s wedding, or you just like dressing up on the regular, the Marino’s Men Genuine Leather Dress Belt has your name written all over it. These high-quality belts are hand washable and crafted with high-quality, genuine leather that is both durable and stylish. The strap measures in at 1 1/8″ wide, and it’s made with a simple, yet elegant, one buckle design. The buckle is made with zinc alloy, which creates a product that is both strong and resistant to corrosion. You can also purchase this belt in a plethora of unique colors and styles such as umber, crocodile chocolate brown, charcoal, and mahogany, amongst others.

Best Reversible Belt

Ahh, the classic belt conundrum — black or brown? If you consistently find yourself asking this question while you’re getting dressed, you should opt for this Bulliant Leather Reversible Belt so you, well, no longer have to. This 1 1/4″ belt features a removable belt buckle and a generous range of sizes that should suit most users, so long as they order approximately one size up from their pant size. The strap itself is made from genuine leather along with a micro fabric solution, while the buckle is made of zinc alloy. It’s also available in different shades of black and brown for those looking for a belt that more closely aligns with their everyday aesthetic.