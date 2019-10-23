You’ve heard of it happening or it’s happened to you: kids drawing on the wall. While this may be some of their best artistic work, the paint job on the wall is probably ruined because of it. And can you even imagine if this happened in a place you didn’t own, like an apartment? Try getting the security deposit back without the help of a magic eraser. A magic eraser can penetrate deep into surface stains and get rid of them. It’s basically Wite-Out but without the paper. So if you have to get rid of a mark, stain or entire drawing in a hurry, you can pick up any of these erasers and thank us later.

Best Overall Magic Eraser

Packed with DURAFOAM, the Mr. Clean Magic Eraser is a top choice. The DURAFOAM makes it four times stronger than leading cleaners and all-purpose bleach sprays. It is tough on dirt all over the house and can clean surfaces, walls, bathtubs, oven doors, or even remove marks from light switches and doors. You only need to use water to activate the cleaning power of the eraser. There are no harsh chemicals added and you can get them in multiple sizes. You can even clean the alloy wheels on your car or patio furniture.

Best Magic Eraser Pack

Covering your bases for a long time when it comes to spills or stains, the RioRand Magic Cleaning Eraser Sponge Pack of 30 is a complete cleaning set. Each sponge is 3.5″ x 2.4″ x 1.2″ and are packed with melamine foam. You can cut the sponge to the shape you need it to fit to. Suitable for tile, bathroom, office, car, bike or toys, this eraser will get your appliances and surfaces clean. They are each high density and have a lot of durability. You’ll get one use out of each sponge, so you better make it count.

Best Eraser for Cars

If you want to remove stripes or decals from your car without messing up the paint job, then you need the 3M Stripe Off Wheel. It won’t damage the substrate, as it is engineered to safely remove things without altering the material underneath. It can remove tape, vinyl or graphics from different surfaces. It has to be used on thinner surfaces, as the wheel measures 4″ in diameter and 5/8″ in thickness. It’s compatible with most rotary tools and can be used at a maximum of 4,000 RPM. It helps you use friction to remove unwanted decals.