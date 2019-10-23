Best Lazy Susan for Kitchen Organization

If you’re looking for a space-saving storage unit for your kitchen and all of your cabinets are stuffed to the max, a lazy Susan might just be what you need. The origin of the name “lazy Susan” is lost to history but Thomas Jefferson is widely recognized as the inventor of the device. So when you’re struggling to fit all of your kitchen items into your home, think about the third U.S. President and get yourself one. A lazy Susan is a rotational storage unit that allows you to cycle through your spices, ingredients and whatever else you need to keep either on your countertop or table. We’ve highlighted three fantastic choices below to help you revamp your kitchen.

Best Tiered Lazy Susan

If you’re looking for not just one shelf, but multiple shelves that can rotate, you’ll need the Copco 2555-0187 Non-Skid 2-Tier Pantry Cabinet Lazy Susan. This lazy Susan is 12″ x 12″ x 7.5″ and the turntables have a non-skid surface that’s molded into them, meaning your items will stay put while you’re spinning the device. Each shelf has a rimmed edge that’s raised 3/8″ to prevent items from falling off. It features a nice white finish with a gray surface, so it’ll blend in well with your home. It’ll be great for the kitchen or bathroom.

Best Wooden Lazy Susan

For a beautiful centerpiece to any kitchen table, grab the Lipper International 1118 Acacia Wood 18″ Lazy Susan Kitchen Turntable. Keep your condiments and spices right there for you to take quickly. There’s no assembly required and it measures 18″ in diameter and is 1 1/4″ thick, giving you a ton of space for storage. It is made of durable acacia wood, so it’ll last and it should be wiped down for cleaning purposes. Do not soak it and do not put it in the microwave, refrigerator or oven.

Best Plastic Lazy Susan

A great addition to any room of your home, the iDesign Linus Turntable Kitchen Organizer can change your storage plans. It is 14 inches across, providing plenty of surface area to put items on. It rotates in a circle for easy access to whatever you put on it, whether it be makeup products, spices or condiments. The transparent plastic walls allow you to easily see what is on the turntable. You’ll get years of quality use out of this as it can hold vitamins, medicines or even wine bottles. Add it to any area to “spice” up your spice organization.