Best Clothing Iron

You can purchase the nicest outfit in the world, but if it’s covered in wrinkles and seemingly in shambles, it’s basically useless. Of course, all you need to do is give it a quick ironing, steaming, or both and all your troubles are solved. If you’re sick of wasting money at the dry cleaners, you need a solid clothing iron with professional-grade capabilities to have your shirts and pants looking brand new. And with most clothing irons today containing built-in steamers, there are plenty of different items you can “smooth over,” so to speak. So let’s take a look at some of the best clothing irons out there today and perhaps in the process, save you some time and money at the dry cleaners that you could have spent elsewhere. You know, like on more clothes to iron.

Best Steam Iron

For an iron that is powerful, sleek, and above all else, fast-acting, try the Professional Grade 1700W Steam Iron for Clothes from PurSteam World’s Best Steamers. This iron serves as a fast and effective wrinkle remover for all types of clothing. It utilizes an impressive 1700 Watts of Power to go along with PurSteam’s Rapid Even Heat Technology to ensure you’re able to successfully iron out any hard to reach areas for a smooth, even feel. The powerful device effectively cuts your ironing time in half, while the axial-aligned steam holes can maximize the amount of steam required to maintain an even heat distribution. Additionally, the iron comes with an easy to control thermostat dial and an automatic 3-way shut off system.

Most Versatile Clothing Iron

If you’re looking for an iron with a few more settings to adhere to your vast majority of fabrics and clothes, the Beautural 1800-Watt Steam Iron is the way to go. This steam iron comes with nine preset settings for different fabrics — simply choose your fabric and start ironing. It’s ideal for those with a wide array of clothing, including materials like nylon, silk, wool, cotton, jean, and linen. It’s made with a double ceramic soleplate that’s even more durable than stainless steel, in addition to being super scratch-resistant and easy to clean. With 1800 Watts of power, an intuitive LCD screen to change settings, and water spray and steam bursts, this versatile option is great for anybody who wants a professional-grade iron in their home at all times.

Best Value Clothing Iron

You’re not likely to find a better overall deal than the Sunbeam Steam Master 1400, an iron that is both inexpensive and highly effective. This 1400-Watt iron is ultra-safe and utilizes 3-way Motion Smart technology to automatically shut off when not in use. It contains a variety of other user-friendly features like variable steam, a fabric dial setting, spray mist, and a vertical steam option, making this clothing iron the best bang-for-your-buck purchase, period.